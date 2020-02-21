Perhaps the most dreaded of all the regularly-occurring astrological transits is Mercury retrograde winter 2020, which began on Feb. 16 and lasts through March 9, giving us three whole weeks to deal with its drama. These periods are notorious for taking a blender to our day-to-day lives, but there are actually a few zodiac signs who will feel Mercury retrograde's effects the least.

Mercury retrograde will spend the majority of its time in the sensitive sign of Pisces. Mercury is all about being objective and rational, but in intuition-led Pisces, this planet feels fuzzy and unable to do its job — which combined with the retrograde, makes for a confusing few weeks for all zodiac signs. Expect to feel a little extra touchy and moody when it comes to typical miscommunications and scheduling issues. You'll want to work on not taking things too personally or allowing your emotions to totally cloud your judgment.

On the flip side, there's opportunity for spiritual growth during this retrograde. "There will be a sextile between Jupiter and Neptune, Pisces’ classical and modern rulers, which will amplify our ideals and illusions, followed by a Pisces new moon, a Mercury cazimi, ending with Mercury going direct in Aquarius during a full moon in Virgo on March 9 — all signs of profound spiritual renewal," Stapleton says.

All zodiac signs will benefit from slowing down and checking in with themselves during this retrograde, but a few lucky signs will have a smoother ride than others. Check out the signs Mercury retrograde winter 2020 will affect the least (and hope that your sign is one of them!).

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're always pretty nostalgic, Cancer, but this Mercury retrograde has got you majorly daydreaming of the people and places that comprise your past. You're working with a helpful trine aspect from Mercury that actually bodes quite well for you, so you can likely use this trip down memory lane to aid in your personal growth. Try to see things in a fresh, objective light. If there are moments that caused you pain, this new, retrograde-inspired perspective could help start you on the path to healing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury is retrograding through a fellow water sign, so while the effects are certainly dizzying for most of us, you're highly experienced when it comes to navigating these sensitive, intuition-heavy waters. This retrograde may throw a few wrenches your way when it comes to trying to coordinate your day-to-day plans and objective thoughts, so step back from relying so heavily on your schedule and allow yourself a little wiggle room to just feel. It's a good time to practice openness, patience, and empathy — as not everyone is as used to being so deep into their emotions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your slow and steady approach to taking on challenges will help to counteract this retrograde's chaotic influence on you, Cap. You're actually feeling extra social this month, and everyone around you can see you coming out of your shell. It's likely that you'll face some annoying miscommunications and hiccups in the social planning department, but don't let it stop you from putting yourself out there and connecting with the people close to you.