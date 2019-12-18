3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To End A Long-Term Relationship In 2020

A new year always brings opportunities for change. When it comes to love and relationships, 2020 is going to be an interesting year for many, and you can expect to see changes in many relationship statuses. While some can look forward to making a lifelong commitment, others may find themselves ending a long-term relationship in the new year. As astrologer Beth McDonald tells Bustle, eclipses are coming and they're going to shake things up.

"As a practicing astrologer, I frequently am asked for guidance around breakups in the two weeks before an eclipse and the weeks in between them," McDonald says. "It's the dominant presenting problem during those times of year."

According to McDonald, eclipses represent an interplay of shadow and light, or the juxtapositions in our lives. It can bring clarity to situations that have been confusing, and it can bring to light things you haven't been able to see before.

"Eclipses that directly impact natal chart points within an orb of six to eight degrees will be transformational experiences," McDonald says. "Eclipses that impact your natal chart points within an orb of two degrees usually mean major life change and they can be excruciating to experience."

There are going to be six eclipses in 2020, which will affect everyone in a different way. But some signs will be more affected by it than others, and it might even cause some people to end a long-term relationship permanently. So here are the zodiac signs most likely to end a long-term relationship in 2020, according to astrologers.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "When you're being directly transmitted by an eclipse, you're most likely to suddenly see something, know something, and understand something that has been eluding you for a long time," McDonald says. It's what makes eclipses so powerful at creating change. Gemini is one sign that will be impacted by a couple of eclipses next year. In addition to that, Venus will also be retrograde in their sign, which can give them that extra boost they need to end a relationship that's no longer working. If you have a Sun, Moon, rising, or other major chart point in mid to late Gemini, you will be most impacted.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Out of all the signs, you will be the most impacted as eclipses will be happening four times in your sign. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, the year will start off intensely for Cancer with a lunar eclipse in your sign on Jan. 10, followed two days later by the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, which is in opposition to Cancer. "Pluto meeting Saturn in the sky is a rare event happening every 35 to 38 years and lasting up to two years," Monahan says. "This conjunction deals in part with control, power and stripping things back to bare essentials." When this is in opposition to Cancer, it's going to make you clean house and start fresh. You'll have one eclipse happening in your seventh house of partnerships, so you can expect some major change in that department. But the biggest thing happening is your sign having a Pluto opposition all year long. Since Pluto is the planet of death and transformation, it could bring endings and change for you in the new year.