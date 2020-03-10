3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Tell Their Parents About Their Sex Lives

It took 24 seasons of The Bachelor for viewers to finally witness an honest conversation about sex between a Bachelor and his parents. Peter Weber (aka Pilot Pete) was totally willing to detail his sexual escapades (windmill! Four! Times!) to his mother, Barb, but that checks out — Weber is one of three zodiac signs most likely to tell their parents about their sex lives. And if you were raised to believe that communication is an important part of a healthy sex life, or you're a Leo, Sagittarius, or Gemini, sharing your intimate encounters with the people who raised you may feel more organic than that green juice you just paid $9 for.

While talking to your parents about the intricacies of sexting or performing and receiving oral sex may feel more painful than getting an IUD inserted, hearing their perspective on love and relationships can sometimes be insightful (or cross a line. Looking at you, Barb). Think of it like this: They're definitely older than you, probably understand how you operate, and maybe want what's best for you. And if your 'rents don't check any of the above boxes, it's OK to leave your lips locked.

If you can't help but spill the sexy tea to your folks, you may be one of the following three zodiac signs.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, it's no wonder Gemini is so good at talking dirty — or rather, just talking in general. Light-hearted and playful, this air sign rolls with the punches and is unlikely to take anything too seriously. (Read: They won't think twice about gabbing to their parents about their latest hookups.) Known to be indecisive, Gemini may come to their parents for guidance and advice about their relationships, spilling all of the tea in the process. Gemini wants to know all the wisdom (aka juicy gossip) their parents have to offer and is happy to share their own tales as they connect with their folks.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) In a surprise to no one, Pilot Pete is a Leo. Passionate and confident, this lion is all about doing what's right for themselves, and they have no qualms sharing their joys with the people they love. (Cue Barb clapping when told he had sex with Hannah B in the windmill four times.) While they're loving and loyal, Leo can struggle to remember that a relationship is a multiplayer game. One to talk about their own experiences and feelings, they may overshare with their parents before considering how their partner would feel about it.