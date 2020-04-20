Unfortunately, you probably didn't get monetarily rewarded for staying inside and not having sex last month. Unless, that is, you happen to be a contestant on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. Imagine winning $100,000 for keeping it in your pants for a few weeks — could you do it? According to astrologers, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius may have a harder time keeping it cool, because they're the three zodiac signs most likely to lose a celibacy challenge right away.

Too Hot to Handle, the new reality dating show that's making you question your Netflix subscription, takes a group of “hot, horny, serial swipers” and sees if they can abstain from having sex, kissing, or any kind of "self-gratification." This kind of challenge would be fine for Taurus, who is known for their patience, despite loving the physical aspects of a relationship. It would also be quite easy for Cancer, as they tend to value spiritual and emotional connections over everything else, and Saturn-ruled Capricorn, who is all about discipline and self-control.

But Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius tend to play by their own rules and get in trouble for it. So, these are the zodiac signs that would succumb to temptation and fail a celibacy challenge from the get-go.

Too Hot To Handle/Netflix

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini has many different sides to them, which makes them the perfect reality show contestant. You never know which way they're going to go. They're very smart, curious, and would make it their mission to find all the loopholes. When it comes to sex, Geminis love flirting, dirty talk, and role-playing. Once they're, uh, stimulated, they can easily lose their sense of self-control.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpio would probably be the first to lose a celibacy challenge. For one, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which deals with sex, obsession, and all things taboo. So, if you tell a Scorpio that something is forbidden, they'll only want it that much more. Scorpio is also a highly sexual sign, who's very into power-play. They would definitely play the role of the seducer. Once this sexy, intense, and mysterious scorpion has their eye on you, they're hard to resist.