The 2 Zodiac Signs You're Most Likely To Have A Spiritual Connection With, Based On Your Sign

There are layers to compatibility. At the top, spanning familial, sexual, platonic, and other connections, sits spiritual compatibility. Regardless of what your views are on what a spiritual connection with another person is, the type of deep connections made with certain people cannot be replicated. And each zodiac sign has people that this happens naturally with written in the stars.

Astrology is a complicated study, but looking at your Sun Sign can still point you in the right direction of where your closest spiritual connections may be. "While there are many other factors in an astrology chart that shows how two people connect, Sun Sign comparability can allow us to understand the purpose and spiritual understanding we are able to have with another Sun Sign," astrologist Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle. Spirituality may be a deep feeling, but it's still accessible to everyone.

For each zodiac sign, there are at least two other signs that you may be most likely to feel this kind of connection with. These connections are inspired by both your Sun Sign's personality type, and your position on the astrological chart. While it's possible to develop a spiritual relationship with someone of any sign, you may find yourself most naturally drawn to people of these two other specific signs.

Here are the two zodiac signs you're most likely to have a spiritual connection with, according to your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Libra & Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle For Aries, spiritual connections are most likely with Libra and Scorpio. "Libra and Aries are opposites, however, they are able to balance each other out, which allows them to connect," Stardust says. The opposites attract element is in play there. For Scorpio and Aries, it's about putting dreams into action. "Scorpio and Aries are both action-oriented and connect over the need to materialize ideas," Stardust says. "Aries is the spark of inspiration and Scorpio serves as the taskmaster of the two, carrying out Aries' vision." Together, they connect deeply to turn imagination into something more concrete.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Pisces & Libra Tina Gong/Bustle For Taurus, spiritual connections with Pisces and Libra are about finding joy in creativity. "Pisces and Taurus spiritually understand each other, as Pisces serves as the inspiration and Taurus carries out their fanciful notions," Stardust says. And for Taurus' connection with Libra, it's all about a deep bonding over their shared interests. "Libra and Taurus both connect over their love of art, music, and dance," Stardust says. For them, art is about something more spiritual than aesthetics and entertainment.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Libra & Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini's outgoing nature does not undermine their spirituality. "Libra and Gemini chat nonstop, both understanding the others airy communicative needs," Stardust says. With Libra, they find a spiritual outlet without having to turn inwards. With Virgo, Gemini is able to find a bit more of a balanced connection. "Virgo and Gemini are both ruled by Mercury and feel at home with each other," Stardust says. "Gemini adds laughter to Virgo, who in return makes Gemini think deeper." Together, they achieve a bit more understanding.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Taurus & Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is an emotional sign, and their spiritual connections bond over this. "Taurus and Cancer connect over the need for safety and connect over sentimentality," Stardust says. This connection with Taurus allows for an indulgence in some of Cancer's traits not shared by all signs. For Pisces and Cancer, the connection is instantaneous. "Pisces and Cancer connect over the same spiritual and emotional needs and desires," Stardust says. "Both live life through feelings and intuition, which draws them close together." Together, their bond runs very deep.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Aries & Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Leos work hard to get what they want. That aspect of their personality can become a spiritual feeling, too, that they tap into with Aries and Sagittarius. "Aries and Leo connect over their desire and motivation to be the best at all tasks set forth to them, which makes them understand their need for passion projects," Stardust says. Some of their best ideas might come from brainstorming-sessions with Aries. Sagittarius and Leo get similar results, but for a slightly different reason. "Sagittarius and Leo both love to use their fiery spark to start projects and initiate creative endeavors, which makes creativity their connection," Stardust says. Together they tap into another level of inspiration.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Taurus & Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle The spiritual connection Virgo and Taurus share is all about a deep-rooted ability to collaborate. "Taurus and Virgo understand each other’s need to work towards a goal, which makes them connect as they understand the need to grow together," Stardust says. The spiritual connection allows them to undertake this without undermining one another. For Gemini and Virgo, the connection is about balancing a scale. "Gemini and Virgo connect by communication — with Virgo lending a hand pushing Gemini to think deeper and make judgements," Stardust says. Together, they find new aspects of their personalities to tap into.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Taurus & Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle Libra may settle their emotional scales by balancing spirituality with the stresses of everyday life. Taurus and Aquarius help them get there. "Taurus and Libra are both ruled by Venus — both are artistic and understanding of the others' desire to create beauty," Stardust says. And Aquarius, although an unpredictable match, helps Libra tap into their most exciting ideas. "Aquarius and Libra may play hot and cold games with each other, however, both love to connect and share a spiritual passion of sharing ideas and manifesting projects together," Stardust says. With these two signs, Libra is able to satisfy their needs for spirituality in different ways.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Cancer & Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle For Scorpio, achieving a spiritual connection with someone can feel a bit tricky. Luckily, they are able to achieve this connection with specific people, even if that's the extent of their relationship. "Cancer and Scorpio may not always connect due to trust issues, but, they share a deep understanding based on shared interests and spiritual practices," Stardust says. Another way that Scorpio achieves connection is through intellectual understanding. "Pisces and Scorpio share an emotional connection which is out of this world, filled with respect and understanding," Stardust says. Scorpio may approach spirituality differently than others, but they can still attain this connection when in the right company.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Aries & Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius' deep interest in spirituality means this connection is easier for them, but it's particularly strong with Aries and Pisces, the first and last signs of the zodiac. "Aries and Sagittarius share a passionate connection, as they both have fun searching for truths and initiating projects together," Stardust says. Together, the two signs are exploratory. For Pisces and Sagittarius, the connection is more about settling into their own thoughts and feelings. "Pisces and Sagittarius are likeminded, as they both share philosophical connections based on divine truths," Stardust says. Depending on what part of their spiritual mind Sagittarius wants to tap into, they have two great options for connection.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Taurus & Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn may need spirituality as a break from their busy lives. Taurus and Aquarius can help them achieve this. "Taurus and Capricorn both understand the others desires to work hard and play hard, allowing for them to connect on all fronts, even through spirituality and artistic means," Stardust says. For Aquarius and Capricorn, it's all about the deepest thoughts. "Aquarius and Capricorn understand the other's spiritual practices and the need to identify to a higher being — even having similar spiritual practices," Stardust says. Through these connections, Capricorn can achieve a bit of peace.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Libra & Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius can be a bit no-nonsense, so being able to share a spiritual connection with Libra and Capricorn is very important. "Libra and Aquarius can chat all day, but, know when to give the other space — which is why this pair connects on all levels (as they never run out on things to talk about)," Stardust says. This ability to return to each other after time has passed keeps Aquarius strong over the years. Capricorn can also achieve this balance with Aquarius. "Aquarius is the quirkier version of Capricorn," Stardust says. "Both signs understand the other's determination and boundaries." When they find someone who can work with their needs, Aquarius is able to find a deep, meaningful connection.