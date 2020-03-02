You can’t reinvent the wheel but you can, apparently, reinvent the sock. The team behind Bombas spent two years developing the übersock, and what they created spawned a cult following due, in no small part, to the mind-blowing attention to detail. That said, with a six-pack of their women's ankle socks starting at $72, they're out of reach for many people, myself included. So, if you're looking for socks that are like Bombas but cheaper, this roundup is for you.

Before getting to the list, first let's look at what make Bombas, well, Bombas. Woven into every pair is Bombas’ signature “Sock Tech.” This includes special details like their honeycomb instep (that provides enhanced arch support), a padded footbed, and best of all, no annoying toe seam (and that alone should qualify someone in their R&D for a Nobel Prize).

In terms of materials, Bombas socks are woven from yarns made with a type of long-staple cotton and wool. This means that the high-quality fibers offer extra softness and strength. And, for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, the company donates another pair to a shelter or person in need.

While the socks below certainly don't have that admirable giving model, they do share many of the same brilliant design details. These options include comfy ankle socks with a discreet pull-on tab and high-tech pairs that are great with dress shoes. You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy happy feet: All of our picks are a lot like Bombas but cheaper, at $20 or less.

1. The Best Bombas Ankle Sock Dupes, Hands Down CelerSport Athletic Ankle Socks (6 Pairs) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This multipack of socks is woven from a cotton-polyester blend, which is what makes up the majority of Bombas socks, too, albeit in different ratios. These are made from 88% combed cotton (slightly different than long-staple cotton but it's a process also known for creating durable cotton), plus 11% polyester for moisture-wicking and 1% spandex for stretch. They also feature woven-in arch support, an extra-padded footbed, and that covetable seamless toe that Bombas has mastered. Plus, there's an elastic cuff tab to reduce the chance they'll slip down and also makes them easy to pull on. Available colors: 4 color combinations

4 color combinations Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. The Most Bang For Your Buck: A 12-Pack With Arch Support Tipi Toe Low-Cut Socks (12 Pairs) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need to stock up, this 12-pack of socks gets you a full set at a great price, and comes in over a dozen different color options. These are structurally similar to Bombas socks — they share a padded footbed and arch compression, and also feature a thin mesh panel for breathability. Where they differ is material: Tipi Toe socks are a 95% polyester and 5% spandex blend, which is still moisture-wicking, but lack Bombas' signature long-staple cotton. It's worth noting that these do have a toe seam (i.e. they're not seamless). If that's a dealbreaker for your ankle socks, you'll probably prefer the first option above. Available colors: 19 color combinations

Available sizes: 1 size fits most (shoe size 6-10)

3. These Tall Crew Socks With A Seamless Toe FOOTPLUS Copper-Infused Crew Socks (6 Pairs) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you wear dress shoes that require socks — or just want a nice pair to wear while being active — these unisex copper-infused crew socks are a solid choice for everyday wear. They are sold in multipacks of neutrals, and you can even pick up sets with crew and ankle cuts, making this a great kit to set you up with a variety of basics. These are also an all-synthetic blend like the pair above, with the added benefits of antibacterial and antifungal properties thanks to a copper-infused yarn. FOOTPLUS socks share Bombas' signature seamless toe and padded footbed, but also provide compression in the arch and calf. Available colors: 3 colors

Available multipacks: 3-pack and 6-pack

Available sizes: 3 sizes