While Valentine's Day is most commonly perceived as a holiday that celebrates romantic relationships that have already been established, according to astrologers, it's actually a lucky day to find love for some zodiac signs. The signs most likely to meet someone special on Valentine's Day are going to be inspired by the sun to put themselves out there, sending a message to the universe that their hearts are open.

Bustle talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust about which signs are most likely to have their message received on Valentine's Day, and according to her predictions, there are four signs that have a strong chance of having a romantic interaction or introduction to a sign that they're compatible with on February 14 this year.

That said, Stardust also says that all signs will be feeling more communicative and bold than usual with the sun in Aquarius, which means that even if your sign isn't listed below, you might find yourself being more forward with your feelings than usual. If you're in a relationship, you can use this event to your advantage to communicate something that's been hard for you to express.

Whether you're looking for love, looking for the right words to share with your loved one, or hoping to develop a stronger friendship with someone in your social circle, you can look forward to finding eloquence on Valentine's Day. These are the signs that Stardust predicts will be most motivated by the astrological forecast to find new love and connections on Valentine's Day:

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day will be a good day to go out and mingle, as you'll be able to make strong connections and show your true self with confidence. "Planet of love, Venus, will be aligned with your Sun, making it an ideal time to get your flirt on," Stardust tells Bustle. "People will be magnetically drawn to you today." So get out there and find a connection.

2. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo is going to be incredibly motivated to find love on Valentine's Day. "The focus of the day will be about attracting love," Stardust says. "Be sure to swipe right and really put yourself out there today because love could be waiting around the corner."

3. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

"Venus will be transiting your house of partnerships, which means you’ll have your eye out for someone new. If you meet someone you find sweet and nice, be sure to get their digits as it may be the beginning of a romance," Stardust says. This means that you're most likely to meet someone that you actually have a lasting connection with, be it a friend or a partner, so pay close attention to your feelings and how they play out after Valentine's Day.

4. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Though you might have been feeling slow and anti-social lately, on Valentine's Day, you'll get a boost of energy and motivation that will bring new people into your life. "You’ll have the confidence to engage with others today. Expect enchanting conversations that will perk your heart up," Stardust says, reminding Aquarius that even a good conversation is enough to fill your love tank for the night, so be open to all connections.

Whether your sign is positioned to motivate you to get out and meet someone new on Valentine's Day or not, don't pressure yourself to spend the day any particular way. The universe is not interested in aligning your love life with a greeting card holiday, so be patient and be kind to yourself. There's nothing wrong with spending Valentine's Day home alone or with friends — love works on it's own time.