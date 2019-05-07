Why is it that we get along well with some people, and others, well, not-so-much? Well, it could be anything from chemistry to personal interests. But knowing the zodiac signs who have the worst fights might really be the ticket to understanding why you draw swords with that one friend so much, or have always had a real passive-aggressive go of it with your coworker in accounts payable.

The explanation for why you have blowouts with some signs and not others could simply be written in the stars. As astrologer Patricia Clark Hippolyte tells Bustle, there are reasons certain signs create more resistance between them than others.

"Your chart is shaped in a circle," she says. "Planets move. When they make different angles to the planets in your personal chart, there are certain energies involved. When the planets make a 90 degree or 180 degree angle to another planet, there’s friction."

She also says that there are three "types" of star signs: cardinal, fixed, and mutable. Fixed having the hardest time with change, and mutable are the most adaptable.

"Keeping with these generalizations and using astro math, I’d say fixed signs making a hard angle to another fixed sign, would generally be the ones likely fight, argue, bicker or debate," she says. That's Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius.

Below, take a look at which star sign with whom your star sign is most likely to butt heads, and, most importantly, how you two can get along.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Vs. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Aleksandar Mijatovic/Shutterstock Because an Aries can be more argumentative by nature, the battle between an Aries and a Libra, who, as Hippolyte says, is pretty afraid of confrontation, can get frustrating to say the least. A Libra will try to sidestep what's going on, but the Aries will get right in there, not letting anything go. But the two can figure it out — Hippolyte says that an Aries should work on pausing, taking a breath, and counting to ten before responding. A Libra, on the other hand, can practice asserting boundaries and saying no.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Vs. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) LightField Studios/Shutterstock A bull and a lion. Who wins? A stubborn Taurus might resort to stonewalling during an argument, says Hippolyte. But paired with a Leo who might get quite dramatic, you've got a real battle of willpower here. If a Taurus can work on owning up to their behavior, and a Leo can try to take the drama down a notch, these two can surely make it work.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Vs. Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock It's like this. A Gemini can sometimes be a trickster, but a Pisces is super sensitive. Hippolyte says that while Gemini is the Puck, a Pisces may be shedding tears, feeling anxious, and hiding away. If a Gemini can work on being present and clear with their communication, a Pisces can work on their tendency to worry. Then these two will be on their way to harmony.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Vs. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) WAYHOMEStudio/Shutterstock A Capricorn can be dismissive and righteous, says Hippolyte, so it's not fighting with them as much as it is getting shut down that can be an issue for Cancer. But since a Cancer is so emotional and wants to talk it all out, these two reach a major impasse where arguing is concerned. However, they can truly get along if a Cancer tries their best not to take things personally, and a Capricorn acknowledges that they aren't always right.

5. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Vs. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock A Sagittarius may like to have the last word, says Hippolyte, while a Virgo can be the type who is super insistent and asks a whole lot of questions. When these two are reaching a stalemate, if a Sagittarius takes the time to listen, and a Virgo slows down and focuses on what they really mean to say, communication can go forward.