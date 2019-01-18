This is the dawning of the age of season of Aquarius, y'all! That means we should all get ready to leave behind the grounded and highly-practical Capricorn vibes that have (hopefully) whipped us into shape over the past month, and start embracing the intellectually free and always-innovative flavor of Aquarius season 2019, which kicks off on Jan. 20. While Capricorn season helped us to sharpen our goals and get things together in the discipline department, Aquarius energy is swooping in now with its big ideas, totally unique vibe, and think-outside-the-box attitude to help us expand and grow. BRING. IT. ON.

Although it's symbolically represented by the water bearer, Aquarius is actually an air sign, meaning it's inclined to higher thought, intellectualism, and overall leans into the more conceptual side of things. As a fixed sign, Aquarians are definite do-ers with an oft-hidden competitive streak — and what motivates them isn't personal gain. It's their cutting-edge, idealistic vision of a better, brighter, more collaborative future world. Aquarius energy is more likely to be affected by worldly humanitarian causes than they are personal drama — a quality which can sometimes give them a reputation for being slightly emotionally detached and ice-queen-y. But in truth, Aquarians care for the world and the individuals in it deeply — they simply focus their energy on the collective consciousness and well-being and see things on a broader scale. They're true visionaries, and aren't afraid to challenge the status quo and be their unique, weird, avant-garde selves.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about the various Aquarius vibes that are in store for us over the coming month. "Aquarius Season will connect us to others, through a higher consciousness," shares Stardust. "The next 30 days will be filled of electric and innovative endeavors — have fun!" With forward-thinking Aquarius at the helm, fully unafraid to let its freak flag fly free, you can guarantee a month full of synchronicity, philanthropic feels, and a major focus on the collective. In short, the time to be your weirdo self and enjoy it is now.

While some signs are going to be majorly rocked n' rolled by the fresh energy of Aquarius season, others may notice they sail through with a bit more ease. Stardust shared some insight on the zodiac signs Aquarius season 2019 will affect the least, so if you're one of them, know that it's time to chill — and check out exactly what's on your astrological agenda.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Time to awaken that third eye of yours, lil' Gemini. As a fellow chatty and concept-driven air sign, you're going to be feeling extra high-minded this season — and you should definitely try to channel that into a personal practice. "Aquarius Season will make you want to embrace your spirituality, forcing you to connect to your higher self," explains Stardust. Whip out your favorite deck of oracle cards, try a guided meditation, or just go on a long nature walk — whatever makes you feel more in tune with your spiritual side and higher self is exactly what you should be indulging in.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

All right, Virgo baby, time to dump your current routine in favor of some new (and definitely good) vibes and habits! Aquarius season's innovative, avant-garde energy is majorly influencing you when it comes to your desire to try new things. Don't shy away from it — it's due time to mix things up. "You will step up your daily routine, even forcing you to hit the gym more frequently," says Stardust. Embrace the airy energy by allowing yourself to experiment with the way you handle your current day-to-day duties and introduce new ones. You'll likely find that you're more productive, energized, and are having more fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sag, you are this season's favorite fiery socialite, so get ready to flutter your way around town like the social butterfly you are. Your naturally free, philosophical, knowledge-seeking energy jives super smoothly with Aquarius season's penchant to make us think in terms of the collective. "You will be chattier than ever, even making more time to connect with friends over the next 30 days," explains Stardust. Your connections with others this season will be strong, productive, and exciting, so definitely pencil in the extra time to socialize, and prioritize it. You'll derive even more satisfaction from a stimulating conversation than usual, and you're bound to have many of them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Dreamy lil' Pisces, this season you've got one task, and one task only: Give yourself some extra TLC and chill. Given that the sun is in Aquarius, you know its spotlight will be shining on you next (yay!) — so take this season to relax to the max and enjoy the ride. "You will take some time for R&R, meditating away from the daily grind in your own bubble," shares Stardust with Bustle. I know there's nothing you love quite like retreating from the intensity of the real world in favor of your lovely, dreamy inner world, so you know what? Go for it. Don't let your day-to-day stress bring you down, and instead focus your extra energy on hardcore self-care and prioritizing your own well-being.