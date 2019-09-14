Scale away, scale away, scale away: Libra season 2019 is comin' atcha hot, launching us out of the Mercury-ruled, organization focused Virgo vibe and straight into the peace and beauty-lovin' Libra land. The sun moves into Libra on Sept. 23, and it's giving all signs an opportunity to embrace balance, harmony, and their best social side over the coming month.

As we enter Libra season, change is in the air — quite literally in the sense that the first day of Libra season is also the first day of autumn, known as the autumnal equinox. "The Sun enters Libra on Monday, September 23, and marks the first day of fall, or the fall equinox," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "Libra is the sign of the Scales, and this is one of the two days of balance between light and darkness in the calendar year[.]" That said, balance is a major theme for all of us during Libra season.

While this is a transitional period for all signs, there are a few who may not feel the transition quite as intensely. "Libra Season brings change to us all ... [but] not so much to the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius)," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust, who chatted with Bustle about the signs that Libra season will affect the least. While cardinal signs (like Libra!) herald in each new season of the year, fixed signs are there to come up with plans, set down foundations, and take action on ideas. During the initiatory energy of Libra season and the autumn equinox, these signs may not experience quite as many shifts as others.

Check out the 4 zodiac signs that Libra season 2019 will affect the least, and if you're one of them, get ready to kick back and smell the pumpkin spice lattes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things should feel pretty laid back for you this month, Taurus, but one unexpected place you might actually find some excitement is your workplace. "Get to know your coworkers better this month," advises Stardust. "You may find you really enjoy their company." Collaborating with your coworkers in a social way (rather than only in the office) might prove to help you creatively when it comes to professional efforts, too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Libra season looks good on you, Leo, as this airy, social zodiac sign helps to balance out the more extra sides of your personality and feelings. "You're at peace with yourself, which is a change from your fiery and assertive nature," explains Stardust. Feeling more at home in your own skin is a major blessing, and the harmonious vibes of Libra season are helping you see that you're OK (and very loved) just the way you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

So, darling Scorpio, we know life has been crazy hectic. And of course, nonstop as you've been lately, it will continue to be crazy hectic — but this month offers a sweet lil' reprieve from the insanity. "Take a step back and unwind during the next 30 days," advises Stardust. Taking a bit of time for self-care and relaxation before your sun season hits in late October is going to re-energize you for all the excitement that's yet to come.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the sun traveling through a fellow air sign like yourself, it's likely you'll be all the more inspired to tap into your airy and free spirit. "Try a yoga class or mediation this month to heal your mind and spirit," says Stardust. Growth for now isn't going to come by throwing yourself into your work — it's going to come from within, and doing any high-minded activities you can fit into your schedule is a helpful way to catalyze that sort of momentum.