If you've already Marie Kondo'ed the crap outta your life with the help of the hawk-eyed, detail-oriented, improvement-obsessed vibe of Virgo season, then you're probably more than ready for the fun, fluttery, social-butterfly vibes that are to come: That's right, Libra season 2019 is almost here! Beginning on Sept. 23, the sun will move out of Virgo and into Libra, marking the start of a new astrological season. This justice-oriented air sign is social, diplomatic, a lover of art n' beauty, and honestly, just wants everyone to get along and be cute. 'Nuff said.

During Libra season, it's a good time to call upon the energy of the sign's symbol — the balancing scales — and reflect on the parts of your life that could use an extra harmonious touch. Perhaps you've leaned too far into the organization-obsessed perfectionist streak in you a la Virgo season 2019 and need to find some balance by loosening up. Or maybe you've been running wild and having the most ~hot girl summer~ of your life and need to reel things in by focusing more on your day-to-day responsibilities. In any case, Libra's gentle, peacemaking, balance-loving energy will help you naturally gravitate toward the areas in your life that need a lil' additional TLC.

But balanced as Libra may strive to be, this energy won't affect all signs equally. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about how it'll manifest differently for different sun signs. "Libra Season brings change to us all, especially to the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn)," says Stardust. "It’s a time of action and personal evolution — mostly around romance, money, and communion." It makes total sense, too, that money and relationships with others are what we'll be working on through Libra season, as Libra's ruling planet Venus is in charge of these very areas.

Cardinal signs (and everyone who knows/loves them), read on: Libra energy is here to catalyze some major shifts in your life. Here's all you need to know about the 4 zodiac signs most affected by Libra season 2019. If you're one of them, buckle up!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac affiliated with the "house of self" in the zodiac chart, you're comfortable asserting yourself and focusing on your needs — but Libra season is causing you to turn outward in ways you wouldn't expect. "Your desire to partner up and work through existing relationship issues is at a high now," explains Stardust. Take advantage of Libra's diplomacy and have these heartfelt conversations while the energy is there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you've got snacks, Netflix, and mulled wine, who literally ever needs to leave the house? Not you! "You're spending more time at home than ever by enjoying the autumnal sentiments with close friends," says Stardust. And boy, does this bring a grin to a Cancer's face. Libra is perhaps the most partnership-oriented of all the signs, so call on their social nature and plan some fun, cozy, hygge-filled autumn festivities in your home.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's your party and you'll be the belle of the ball if you want to! "Be a baller and enjoy the good life," advises Stardust. "Indulge in the finer things on your birthday." Vibes are super high as the sun shines down through your home sign, so bask in the rays of the solar spotlight. Now's your chance to practice being unapologetically you. No more stressing over what other people think or how they'll react - cause honestly? They love ya, Libra.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This is a big month for you, Cap, and your career sector if firing up with changes and good luck. "It's time for you to shine and celebrate your professional successes," says Stardust. New work opportunities are popping up left and right - big professional changes are definitely afoot! You know your hardworking attitude makes you more capable than just about anyone, so lean into your superpower and make magic happen.