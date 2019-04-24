As the month of April begins to wind down, we'll experience another short of change as well: Aries season will end, and Taurus season will begin. This is great news for anyone who has felt totally over the bold, get-stuff-done attitude that has come along with Aries season. Taurus season is still about change and getting things done, but it's also about slowing things down a bit and maybe making life a little less chaotic. And while Taurus season will affect everyone, there are some zodiac signs Taurus season will affect the least. That doesn't mean you're not going to feel anything, it just means you won't feel as much as, say, someone who is a Taurus.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "This month brings subtle earthy changes to some signs, giving them a soft push into the heart of spring during Taurus season." Taurus is an earth sign, which means that we need to pay more attention to our surroundings. Taurus are also very grounded people who are all about finding a consistent rhythm and routine they can follow — Taurus loves structure and order more than pretty much anything else, and that kind of energy will rub off on everyone during this season. You may feel more inspired to create a set routine in your own life, even if that means making some changes.

However, it can also be a time to slow down a bit. You shouldn't feel like you need to be rushing through something or acting super impulsive (so, the opposite of Aries season!). Taurus likes to look at all of the details and make careful decisions, while staying committed to what's really important. If you've been feeling like you've been moving super quick to make changes, now is the time to slow your roll and consider things a little more carefully.

That said, you probably want to know if your sign is going to be affected a lot or not. Here are the signs that will feel this season the least:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Cancers, it's a good time to focus on doing something new, but not in a huge way. Stardust says, "Connecting with friends under the springtime air will get you out of your comfort zone this season." This is a good time to maybe try a new routine.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos should take Taurus season as a chance to slow down a bit and feel more grounded. Stardust says, "Joining a yoga class or a meditation group will help align your thoughts with the collective."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle For Capricorns, this season could be all about relationships... especially love. Stardust says, "Romance is in the air, awakening your sensual springtime thoughts. Treat yourself to springtime fun." Taurus season is actually a great time to explore your sensual side, so take advantage of that.