If you've been itching for some change in your life, you may be in luck: a new moon in Gemini rises on June 13, and it also happens to be a supermoon, which means it will be even more intense. A new moon always represents the end of one cycle and the beginning of another, and usually comes with positive energy and vibes that give you the motivation to start something different. This new moon falls in the sign of Gemini, the sign that represents duality and adaptability. This lunar event will certainly have an impact on everyone, but there are four signs that will be affected the most by the new moon.

According to Forever Conscious, this new moon stands out as the last in the lunar cycle before a new eclipse season begins, which means that "we are going to be wrapping up and putting end to major themes we have been working with since the start of the year." Everyone will become more aware of their inner thoughts, as we "move blockages from our subconscious into our conscious minds so we can clear them and start fresh." It is certainly time to let go of the past and what hasn't been serving you, and to start some new beginnings. Every new moon is a chance to set new intentions and work on becoming the best version of yourself, especially the one happening this month.

While every sign should be taking advantage of this energy, the Gemini new moon is going to affect some signs more than others. According to astrologist Lisa Stardust, speaking to Bustle, the mutable sun signs will feel the effects the most. Stardust says, "Mutable signs are sun signs that occur at the end of the season. They are the most flexible and changeable by nature — the chameleons who complete projects through their creativity."

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Cora Foxx/Bustle Since the new moon falls in Gemini, it's obviously one of the signs that will be affected the most. Stardust tells Bustle, "All eyes will be on you! your phone will be blowing up with texts, Instagram followers will double — you're the object of everyone's affection! People will want to hear your insights, looking to you for advice on relationships, work, and other issues. You're the one the world wants today; embrace the fame." This is a great time for you to wrap up your old projects and to step into something new. Horoscope.com says that the new moon is going to help you figure out how to best use your skills and talents, saying, "It will be easier for the world to find you now." It's definitely an exciting time for any Gemini, so make the most of it!

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Cora Foxx/Bustle If you're a Virgo, you should expect some changes or shake-ups in your career. According to Stardust, "It's time to put your best foot forward and switch up your career path. Also, it's a great time to be acknowledged in the work place and receive admiration from your boss. If you are an entrepreneur, you will achieve sudden success and fame — everybody will want a piece of you and your business!" This new moon is obviously an important time to focus on your career. Maybe you should consider asking for a raise or promotion, you've been nervous about. You might want to take this good energy and apply to your dream job, or try to go for a new idea you've been sitting on for a while.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Cora Foxx/Bustle Sagittarius is the opposite sun sign of Gemini and will also be experiencing some changes from the new moon — especially when it comes to relationships. Stardust tells Bustle, "Whether you are in a relationship or you're a singleton, partnership changes are happening today! While you may have felt you've dropped the ball on giving others attention, use your fiery can-do energy today. You're motivated to make things work with your partner, friends, and colleagues." Oh, and you just might meet someone special. According to Horoscopes.com, "Romantic sparks may fill the air during the new moon on the thirteenth. Meet a smooth fast-talker or a great dancer who has all your favorite moves. You deserve a partner who can keep up with you."