Astrology can be useful for a lot of things. But it can be really helpful if you're trying to figure out the best way to navigate conflict with other people. If you happen to be on someone's bad side, it's useful to know if they're a zodiac sign who's very forgiving or a sign that won't hesitate to cut you out of their life for good.

If you did something and you find yourself on bad terms with someone, consider yourself lucky if you're dealing with a Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, or Pisces. According to astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, these four signs tend to be the most forgiving. They're also the ones who are most likely to give you a second chance.

"Pisces focus on relationships and being loved, so they tend to forgive and move on," Robyn says. They might let you know how you hurt them, so they will say what they need to say to you. But they have the ability to focus more on the relationship overall so you can resolve your issues as quickly as possible.

Gemini and Libra can see both sides of every situation. A Gemini will spend more time thinking through the steps and will want to know why your betrayed them, while a Libra will just try to see your point of view.

Sagittarius is the ultimate adventure seeker among the zodiac. According to Robyn, "They will move on to new horizons and forget why they were so hurt, after they give you all the details."

Then there are the zodiac signs that won't hesitate to cut you out of their life. Here are those signs, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries is not a sign that lets grass grow under their feet, or surrounds themselves with people who they consider unworthy companions," Leslie Hale, astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle. "Aries is the sign ruled by Mars, which is referred to by astrologers as the 'God of War,' or the planet of action." Once you do them wrong, you'll be lucky to get a second chance. They will not think twice about cutting ties. According to Hale, they don't want to waste their time on people who won't come through for them or who will betray them. They're natural born leaders, they're adventurous, and really competitive. They're also very driven by passion, which can be both a good and bad thing. If you happen to see the dark side of their fiery nature, you'll see someone who can be angry and aggressive. "Aries is a warrior and is always ready for a battle," Robyn says. "If you push them, they will pull their sword and cut ties with you."

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos can be very romantic, generous, and loyal to the people they love. When it comes to relationships, Leo is a sign that falls in love easily and may rush right in. They love being in love. Above all, they love being loved. In general, Leos are very comfortable being at the center of attention. They're known for loving the spotlight and they care about how people perceive them. According to Hale, Leo is the sign ruled by the Sun and also the sign of royalty. "Leo can be the most loyal of friends but a friendship or relationship that a Leo considers to be unworthy will simply be over," she says. "A Leo counts the way they are treated by others to be of prime importance in any relationship, friend or otherwise." Their thinking goes, if they can be loyal to you, there's no reason why you can't be loyal to them. If you aren't loyal, there is "no place in their court" for you.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio knows what they want and what they don't want. According to Robyn, "If you end up on the 'do not want' end of the spectrum, they will turn away without a second thought." They're Water signs who feel things very deeply. If you do something to hurt them, they will take it very personally. It's even more painful to them because they're hesitant about who they let into their inner world. "Once you are accepted and privy to secrets Scorpio reveals to very few people, you should be aware that they will take these confidences quite seriously," Hale says. "If you are accepted and you ever wrong or betray a Scorpio you will suddenly find yourself on the outside looking in."