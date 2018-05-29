A lot of us associate June with positivity, good fortune, and fun. It's the beginning of summer, so the vibe is, of course, pretty magical. But, sometimes, the stars have other things in mind, even during wonderful summer months — and not every zodiac sign is always destined to have an easy-go-lucky month. In fact, there are four zodiac signs that will have a tough June in 2018, due to some unfortunate planetary choreography. While certain signs will be positioned for epic summer romances, work wins, and bouts of luck, other signs will be dealt a hand of stressful communication issues, professional setbacks, and romantic disasters.

That said, if you are one of the signs that doesn't have smooth sailing in the cards for June, that doesn't mean your entire summer is a bust. Everyone goes through periods of time where it seems like they're going through struggles that no one else is experiencing. But then it all balances out. If June isn't your month, maybe both July and August are aces. Or, maybe you have a rocky summer that comes with a lot of great life lessons to set you up for the best autumn of your life.

No matter what your horoscope has in store for you, keep in mind that it's how you approach obstacles that determines how you experience them. If you stand tall and open yourself up to a learning experience and an opportunity for growth or gratefulness, you might start to look forward to the more difficult months — it makes the smooth months that much sweeter. Here are the signs that are going to struggle the most in June, according to the stars. But don't worry, it's nothing that you can't handle.

Cancer Giphy You're about to go through some major transitions that you were not expecting. If you can find a way to go with the flow, June won't seem like a chaotic disaster. Anticipate some shake ups in the work place, and expect some curve balls from any romantic partners and friends. If you prepare yourself for a surprising month where nothing goes as perfectly as planned, you'll be fine. But if you need everything to go a certain way in order to feel stable and in control, you're going to be really stressed out this June.

Virgo Giphy You need to relax. You've been burning the candle at both ends, and you it's going to catch up with you in June. Don't overdo anything at work or in your social life — instead, schedule some time for relax, give yourself room to sleep in, and don't skimp on vitamins this month. You need all of the help you can get to weather this turbulent month. Your job, your social life, and your romantic life will all go through some setbacks, and if you don't find your inner calm to deal with them, you're going to wind up setting yourself farther back. Be a sturdy, healthy force in your own life, and you'll be able to get through the month.

Sagittarius Giphy If it seems like every aspect of your life is filled with volatility this month, it's not in your head. People in your office will be taking out their frustrations with you, and making your professional life really difficult and negative this month. And your love life won't be much better: You and any romantic partners you have will have a hard time filtering out external negativity, so you may find yourselves fed up with each other. Try to give each other space and don't take it personally. Vigorous exercise can help you to let out some tension.