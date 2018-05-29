When people think of June, they likely think of summer lovin', beach-side romances and sunset kisses. Symbolically, June is a month that bursts with romantic capabilities. The warm weather, the long days, the colorful skies, all of these elements come together to create an atmosphere that seems perfectly romantic. But the reality is that not everyone has a movie script experience in June. There are some zodiac signs who are going to have the best love lives in June — and if one of these signs is yours, you're gonna want to know what to expect.

And hey, if one of these signs isn't yours, don't worry. If June isn't your month, maybe July is! Or maybe May was your epic romance month and June is your month to sort of settle into your relationship and let things become more solid? There are eleven other months in the year for you to have your big love moment.

For the signs that are listed, enjoy your time of romantic fulfillment. Remember to appreciate it, to stay present, and to check in with your heart so that you don' get swept away before you're ready to take a ride. Just because you're having a lucky month in the romance department doesn't mean you have to indulge in it. If you'd rather spend June focusing on work or working on your relationship with yourself, that's you're right. Just because people are extra interested in you this month, doesn't mean you owe them anything.

Gemini Giphy Not only is it your birthday month, but it's your epic romance month too, Gemini, so get ready for a seriously exciting time. While you might have had a pretty stressful last few months, dealing with familiar and financial situations that you felt ill-prepared to handle, you're getting a bit of a spiritual break this June. If you're on the hunt for some physical loving, good news: the universe can see your smoke signal and it's sending people your way. If you're looking for something more permanent, stay strong. Long term love is out there, but don't be scared of having fun and getting to know people along the way. You'll likely feel a strong need to express your feelings to people this June, feel free to open up and let people in. You'll be feeling more eloquent and more like yourself than you have in a while.

Scorpio Giphy You've got a lot going on in June. You're spinning a lot of plates, at work, at home, and socially. Committing more deeply to your partner in June is going to be the best thing you do for your relationship. You might have been thinking about taking the next step in May, but June is really your time to go forward together. June is your month to tick off some life goals, the stars are totally aligned!

Aquarius Giphy Get ready for a lot of attention. June is going to be a month where you have multiple opportunities to pursue people romantically. Try not to get a big head about it. Make sure you really think about what you want right now. Are you looking for a serious relationship? Are you looking for a summer fling? Decide what you want now, so that you know what opportunity to take when it's presented to you. Make sure that you're very clear with your feelings from the beginning so that your partner is prepared.