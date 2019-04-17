On Friday, April 19, we're all in for a sweet lunar treat — as the April full moon in Libra will light up the skies and offer us a lovely opportunity to tie up loose ends when it comes to the Venus-ruled parts of our lives, and simultaneously charge forward with fresh ideas. This is actually the second in a back-to-back duo of full moons in Libra, which is a rare event indeed! Such an occurrence offers us a second chance to spruce things up, find our footing, and close tired chapters in the romance and money departments, especially.

Ruled by romance planet Venus, Libra is the sign of partnerships, so having a full moon here is putting a spotlight on relationships. Given that Venus also rules over money and luxury, we'll also feel effects professionally — and upping our self-care game is an important part of staying present during this luminary.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Blue June about the upcoming full moon in Libra vibes and what we'll all be feeling overall. "We should all be looking forward to this Libra full moon as it brings stability," she explains. "Many of us have been feeling the earth moving under our feet [and] a sense of confusion, and this moon will provide solid ground to stand on." Coming off the recent Mercury retrograde (and its post shadow period), things have certainly been topsy turvy — so this second full moon in Libra feels like the energy boost we're looking for. "[I]f you’re not sure which direction to take next, pay attention to the synchronicities around you and be ready for the divine guidance of this Libra full moon," June advises.

That said, some signs are going to feel the effects of this luminary a little differently, depending on their signs. Bustle also spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who weighed in on who might be in for a slower-paced full moon weekend. "This Full Moon will trigger some signs to slow down and even relax," she shares. "The Libra Moon loves to indulge in self-care and these 4 sun signs will use that energy to the max during this luminary."

Check out the deets on the zodiac signs least affected by the April 2019 full moon to see if you're in for a wild ride or a slow n' easy roll through this lunar transit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

No full moon party necessary, Taurus — this luminary is the perfect time to chill at home, nest, and get your affairs in order. "You’re a busy bee, organizing your projects and work during this luminary," shares Stardust. "It’s a great time for much needed spring cleaning for you, Taurus." Clear out the old files from your computer, photos in your phone, and dust in your apartment and you'll be feeling tip-top.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ideas upon ideas have been swirling through your mind lately, Gem, and you can expect this full moon to be a sweet and breezy moment of clarity for your next steps. "This luminary will bring creative visions to a head, leading to the end of a project," explains Stardust. "You will have time to relax and enjoy the good seasonal spring vibes over the weekend." Kick back for now, then sail into your next move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Life has been exhausting, and giving a lot of yourself to others takes a big load out of you — especially when you're a sensi and introspective water sign! "Take a break from life and indulge yours by sleeping in or tuning out from the world," advises Stardust. "Everyone, including you, needs time for themselves once in a while." There's no shame in the game of self-care and springtime hibernation. Embrace the solitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Winter was a long and exhausting season, but springtime is bringing fresh blooms in more ways than one. Allow the social energy of this full moon to connect you with your best babes. "Friends will rally around to support you, offering you hope and inspiration to carry on — no matter what setbacks stand in your way," shares Stardust. You've already overcome some major obstacles with your friend' support, so trust they've got your back through anything.