On Friday, April 5, 2019, the first new moon of the spring season will rise in the sky at 8:50 p.m. ET. Though we won't be able to actually ~see~ it, astrologers warn we'll surely be able to ~feel~ it. With the moon fully in Aries territory, we'll be under the influence of not only the ambitious and passionate fire sign, but also the illuminating and philosophical new moon. And while we'll all feel the effects to some degree, the zodiac signs that the April new moon will affect the most, will be feeling the celestial and astrological activity more profoundly. Aka, certain signs are predisposed to being sensitive to Aries' power and the new moon will only amplify that sensitivity.

Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas to learn more about which signs should be preparing themselves for an intense new moon experience. Though every new moon offers a great opportunity for reflection, setting intensions and turning inward to work on yourself, a new moon in Aries comes with a few other bonuses for some signs and they'll want to know what to expect ASAP. Here's what Thomas predicts for the new moon:

Aries Giphy "You are in the spotlight now, and as the stars open a portal in your life to make your heart’s desires come true, you can make significant progress more than any other sign now," Thomas tells Bustle. But how to actually make that progress? "Consider intentions you’d like to make at this time and then build a plan from A to Z on how to turn them into a reality."

Cancer Giphy Cancers are about to have a major month. According to Thomas, this new moon is extra special for you. Why? "it highlights your career, public recognition, and the imprint you leave on the people around you," NBD. Aka, if you have networking opportunities, take them. Now is the time to chat up your skills and ambitions and sow seeds for the future. Epic advice from Thomas: "use your voice to echo like thunder and watch as the skies part just for you."

Libra Giphy With the new moon in Aries, union and commitments will be in the forefront, which will give you an opportunity to look at them and really assess them properly. Thomas warns, "you always put your heart and soul into your partnerships, whether in business or love, but unfortunately that means that you may do a lot of the heavy lifting – especially emotionally." What to do to correct that? Thomas suggesting using the time to "schedule some much-needed conversations or negotiations."