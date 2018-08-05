With six planets retrograde, two super moons, a total lunar eclipse, and a partial solar eclipse, this summer has basically been a cosmic traffic jam. If you feel like you've been stuck at a red light for the past few months, the zodiac signs the August 2018 super new moon will affect the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — will finally get a break from the universe's relentless karmic chaos. While everyone will feel the effects of the August 2018 super new moon, these zodiac signs will get all of the good vibes and none of that dark and twisty new moon energy.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are what's known as mutable signs; this means they're more comfortable with change than other signs of the zodiac. Because these signs know that resistance is futile, and they're willing to let the universe take the wheel, they'll have an easier time surrendering their will to the Aug. 11 super new moon and partial solar eclipse instead of trying to fight against it.

"Mutable signs are the adapters of the zodiac, a little bit older and wiser," the Astro Twins explained on Astro Style. "More flexible and comfortable with change than other signs, they can 'chameleon' themselves to fit into a variety of situations." These signs generally don't spend a lot of time in the school of hard knocks because they've been there, done that, and learned their lessons the first time.

According to the Spiritual Science Research Foundation, the new moon can have a negative affect on emotions, and super moons intensify feelings of distress. This means that a go-with-the-flow attitude versus a my-way-or-the-highway mentality is key to not getting derailed by the powerful energy of the August 2018 super new moon.

Gemini, while the signs the super new moon will affect the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — might be best served by staying in bed Aug. 11, you're truly going to feel like the livin' is finally easy. "Because it's a super-charged solar eclipse, it has the potential to start writing a new chapter in your personal life," the Astro Twins revealed. "A budding connection with a colleague could bloom into something more as you explore a side business together."

Take cues from the universe about how to proceed, and above all else, trust your gut because your first instinct is usually right. Virgo, if you've been feeling suck, the Aug. 11 super new moon and partial solar eclipse is going to allow you to finally move forward. Your summer of discontent is coming to an end, so take advantage of this karmic gift to pave a positive path toward your future.

"Saturday’s solar eclipse will remain a positive influence in your life for the rest of the year. It gives power of personal expression which will help you promote yourself and reach your goals," Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King. "So this is an excellent time to make real progress with the things in life that mean a lot to you. This eclipse increases your power to get on in life. It gives courage and fighting spirit, but also creative intelligence and wisdom."

Sagittarius, the August 2018 super new moon is going to highlight all of your best qualities — your free-spirited attitude toward travel, adventure, and life in general. Basically, this super new moon is encouraging you to do more of what you love, which will be reflected back to you in the form of exciting new opportunities. Make carpe diem your new motto.

"Where have you felt like you've been playing small? Travel, education, launching your own business: Whatever spells 'adventure' in your book is a great place to start stretching out and exploring new turf," the Astro Twins advised. "And don't keep your initiatives to yourself. Share them freely with friends and colleagues and on social media. One of your ideas could catch the attention of an angel investor who can't write you a check fast enough."

Pensive Pisces, the super new moon will finally reveal your best path to success — the age-old art of compromise. It's time to get out of your head and venture out into the world where pretty much everything you want is yours for the taking. "Saturday’s solar eclipse suggests you may need to adjust, compromise, or adapt your behavior in the coming months," Partridge advised. "You can be very successful in your personal and professional life by living in a highly energized state of give and take. Subtle inner changes and flexibility will lead to success."

While these four signs will bask in the glow of success during the super new moon, and Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will feel extra bajiggity, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will fall somewhere in between. These signs, known as the cardinal signs of the zodiac, are best served by spending the super new moon brainstorming. However, trying to take action could backfire. The best advice for every sign during the August 2018 super new moon is: When in doubt, don't.