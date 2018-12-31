While New Year's Eve will pass with no big astrological phenomenons scheduled to happen, the first week of 2019 will end with something pretty exciting. On Saturday, Jan. 5, the first new moon of the year is coinciding with a partial solar eclipse, bringing about more powerful energy than usual that will definitely affect everyone in some way. A solar eclipse is always more intense than another part of the lunar cycle, and even a partial solar eclipse will feel more influential. While everyone will feel something, there are some signs that will be the least affected by the partial solar eclipse — which might be a good thing?

This partial solar eclipse is happening in the Capricorn sign, meaning it will bring a lot of that Capricorn energy to all signs in a powerful way. It can make us feel ready to start something new, to pursue something we've been thinking about for a long time, and could really change the way we attack our goals for the new year. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explained, "The solar eclipse in Capricorn will add structure and drive to our day to day activities. We will all want to embrace a new lifestyle that will allow us to reach our highest potential possible under this transformative eclipse."

That's something everyone is going to feel, no matter what sign you are, but some signs will definitely feel this more intensely than others. Your sign might not be as affected by this partial solar eclipse, and that's not negative: you'll still feel the pull for something new, just not as strongly. To find out if your sign won't be as affected, keep reading:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This time of year will have you focusing more on yourself. Stardust says, "The solar eclipse will elevate your spiritual side, allowing you to connect to yourself and others on a higher plane of consciousness." That's definitely something you could use!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This partial solar eclipse will help you get in some much-needed new habits. Astrologer Shakirah Tabourn told Bustle, "For Leos, this solar eclipse is about releasing stuck patterning around work and routines, getting in tune with how lifestyle and habits inform mental and physical health. It’s the perfect time to start a long-term wellness routine, one that facilitates patience and perseverance."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, this is a good time to step back and have some time to yourself. Stardust says, "You may choose to disconnect from the world for a moment, by turning off your phone and logging out of social media, only to allow yourself time to bring your energy back to yourself."