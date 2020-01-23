4 Zodiac Signs The January 2020 New Moon Will Affect The Most

For many people, the phases of the moon come and go, and they don't notice much of a difference in their everyday lives. But for some zodiac signs, the January 2020 new moon will have quite the impact. They'll feel inspired to assess their lives, create new goals, and focus more on themselves, and as a result it has the potential to make for a fairly interesting time.

"The new moon in January will occur on January 24," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. It'll be a day that stands out for four signs, in particular. But anyone can take advantage of the new moon vibes, which often bring about a sense that something needs to change.

"Both the sun and moon will be in the sign of Aquarius and give an overall feeling of thinking outside the box and embracing new ideas in certain areas of your life, depending where this new moon falls in your personal astrology chart," Barretta says. That's what it feels like when the moon is in Aquarius, but any new moon can be the perfect time to set intentions, meditate, and get a few goals going.

Below, you'll find the four signs who will feel most affected by the new moon, as well as more ways for them to take full advantage of it.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you'll feel an air of new beginnings during January's new moon, Molly Cardinal, an astrologer, tells Bustle, and it will inspire you to take an honest look at your flaws, and consider how to work with them. "By their nature, and also because their ruler is in the adventurous sign of Sagittarius at the moment, they are more inclined to avoid [heavy emotional work] work and instead just charge forward," Cardinal says. But with the new moon, Aries will have a chance to unpack your baggage from the past — and feel stronger as a result.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Once the new moon arrives, you may find yourself getting up from your desk, going for a walk, and assessing how it all feels. "Taurus will find January’s new moon a time to rethink how their career is progressing," Barretta says. You'll need time to think, but once you do you might even realize it's time to make a change. This will feel like a revelation for you, since you typically resist doing things differently, Barretta says. But the January new moon will seem like the perfect time to embrace it. "Change offers new beginnings and a lot of lessons on letting go of old beliefs and expectations," she says. "The new moon wants [Taurus] to start practicing 'going with the flow,'" and trusting what's in your best interest. To take full advantage, you will want ensure you have some peace and quiet during the new moon, in order to properly check in with yourself.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle For Scorpio, the new moon will have you thinking about how well your relationships may (or may not) be going. You'll contemplate your roots, family, loyalties, and even your sentimental feelings. And you may be inspired to make a few changes. While it may make for a tough time, emotionally, the good news is the new moon will actually be the perfect moment for Scorpio to make improvements in these areas, Barretta says. You might find yourself reaching out to family to have a much-needed heart-to-heart. Or even doing something as simple as changing up your environment. "[This is] a beneficial time to start new projects around the home or add a unique piece of art or furniture," Barretta says. You'll want to focus on planting "roots," she says, as a way of setting yourself up for good things to come.