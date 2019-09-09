The annual Harvest Moon is coming up on Sept. 14, so prepare your heart and soul for its energy (and additionally, prepare to kiss goodbye the dog days of summer). The September 2019 full moon is going to be a major one when it comes to transformation and change. Yes, it's going to herald in the final week of the summer season as we approach the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, but it's also going to herald deep changes — and some will feel these changes more than others. There are a few zodiac signs the September full moon will affect the most, and if you're one of them, it's important to know how to prepare and get the most out of this time.

Taking place in the ethereal and emotion-fueled sign of Pisces, you can guarantee you'll be feeling things deeply and probably indulging in the overwhelming urge for a cathartic sob sesh or two — but this abundance of unadulterated feeling will be contrasted with the analytical, sensible, and sometimes overly-critical vibes of the Virgo sun, making for a discordant, uneasy pull between the brain and the heart. But don't fear it: No one ever said change was easy.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who illuminated us as to what we can expect from September's full moon. "This luminary is very intense. We will be experiencing a ton of frenetic energy that will make us extremely anxious," explains Stardust. "Take time to unwind and relax before letting the moon’s energy get the best of you."

And as is the case for all planetary transits, the energy of this moon isn't going to rock everyone in the same way. Depending on where in your chart this moon and its corresponding aspects are hitting, you might be feeling the effects of this luminary on speed — so if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs the September full moon will affect the most, get ready. Read on to find out if you need to armor up with some extra energetic defenses as the Harvest Moon rises.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The full moon energy is going to feel overwhelming to your already-overstimulated brain, especially when you add work stress into the mix, so that just means you need to take some extra time out for yourself. "Work problems may be forcing you to withdraw from the public eye for a bit" explains Stardust. "Don’t stress, you will make your reappearance soon — stronger than ever."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo season's full moon is obviously going to hit you hard, as you'll be feeling the pull of the luminary glowing in your opposite sign of Pisces — and that day-dreamy influence might catch you in a feeling swirl that's slightly out of character. "You are now inclined to give all your energy to your love life," says Stardust. "Be cognizant of how much time you actually have to offer your partner or crush."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The energy of this full moon is the catalyst for a breaking point for you, Sag —and avoiding the impending shift in both your schedule and mindset is no longer an option. "A balance between work and personal time is now required," warns Stardust. "Take a moment to reflect on your personal needs before making decisions." That extra few moments spent focused on self-care can make a world of difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

People pleasing can sometimes take control of you as easily as your autonomous nervous system controls the beating of your heart — but let the full moon in your home sign shift your focus toward yourself. "You don’t have to keep others happy all the time," advises Stardust. "Don’t spend too much time worrying about others that you forget about yourself."