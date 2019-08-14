From Aug. 11, 2019 until Jan. 10, 2020, Uranus is going to be in retrograde, meaning the planet of progressive thought and deep creative inspiration is going to basically be on hiatus for us all. Even for the zodiac signs that Uranus retrograde will affect the least, there will still be a profound shift felt. During this retrograde we might realize that a lot of our inspiration and positivity just ~comes to us~ and find ourselves asking: where is it really coming from, and if it stops coming, do we know where to get more of it? The lack of inspiration and moral guidance is going to be a challenge for all of us during this retrograde period, so we're going to have to look a little harder for it and be a little bit better at harnessing it once we find it.

Bustle talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust about the signs that will be least affected my Uranus' retrograde. These signs already have a good grip on progressive thought, innovation and creative energy, so if Uranus' influential power dulls a bit, they'll still be OK. But because this retrograde occurs in Taurus, Stardust points out, these signs will be experiencing a zodiac-related energy that will awaken wild ideas that have been laying dormant. So if your sign is listed below, get ready to be faced with some alluring nostalgia that has the power to shape your future. Just because the retrograde isn't going to strip you of your super powers doesn't mean it's going to be an uneventful time for you!

Gemini

If your mind has been flooded with wild ideas, lean into them. "Your dreams are taking flight now, embrace your unique and crazy visions," Stardust tells Bustle. What might seem out of character for you might actually be the perfect new chapter, so entertain all ideas and explore all of your interests right now.

Virgo

If you've been dreaming of traveling but haven't found an opening in your schedule, now is going to be that time for you. "Take a trip around the world to embrace your desire to learn and experience life first hand," Stardust suggest, whether that means heading across the globe, across the country, or exploring a new neighborhood, now is a good time to explore a new place.

Sagittarius

According to Stardust's predictions, a totally unexpected shift might happen at work that leaves you in a position to move up. "Colleagues may leave your job without notice, allowing more professional opportunities for you," so be ready to take on more responsibility and show your coworkers and superiors that you're worthy of a promotion.

Pieces

While everyone else is stressing out and turning inward, you're feeling more energized than ever. According to Stardust, you're going to be a social butterfly during this period, thanks to a nagging restlessness and boundless energy. Reconnect with friends, make new friends, nurture old friends, but make sure to make time for yourself, too. Aka, you might literally need to lock yourself inside a few nights a week to stay balanced.