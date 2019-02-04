47 Calming Products On Amazon For People Who Are Anxious AF

Deadlines, money worries, train schedules, tense relationships — when it comes to stress, no one gets through life unscathed. That said, there are healthy coping mechanisms, and then there are less healthy ones. Luckily, Amazon is loaded with genius things for people who are anxious AF, and they all fit into the former category.

These surprisingly wonderful self-care products help you get through your day while building good habits to manage your anxiety. Through the use of herbal remedies, acupressure, positive psychology, and ancient practices, these unique but effective items have reviewers raving about their newly-lowered stress levels. The best news? They're all relatively affordable and easy enough to implement into your daily routine, so you, too, can chill the F out when things start getting stressful.

A quick heads up: If you're suffering from — or think you may have — an actual anxiety disorder, it's a good idea to get in touch with a specialist or doctor. These items can help you relieve some stress on a day-to-day basis, but they're not a replacement for prescribed anxiety treatments. That said, if you're one of the many people who could just use a break from general, everyday tension, these brilliant products are well worth a try.

1 This Pure Magnesium Spray That Has Been "Life-Changing" For Reviewers Ease Magnesium Spray $39 Amazon See on Amazon Since magnesium is an essential mineral that's needed for over 300 functions in the body, studies have shown that magnesium supplementation actually really helps with stress and anxiety. This Ease magnesium spray is a safe, efficient way to supplement because your body can absorb as much as it needs, and knows when to stop. Reviewers say they "can't live without it" because it's pure, non-irritating, easy for your body to utilize, and helps with tension, aches, and trouble sleeping.

2 This Aromatherapy Inhaler That's Filled With Soothing Herbal Ingredients HealthVape Soothe Aromatherapy Inhaler $18 Amazon See on Amazon Bring the calming benefits of aromatherapy anywhere — or leave them right next to your bed for sleepless nights. This HealthVape inhaler is filled with soothing herbal ingredients, like Valerian root, chamomile essential oil, and melatonin. It has a minty taste, and reviewers say it's a "cool way to relax before bed in a natural, quick, minty, and effective manner."

3 A Gorgeous Ring That Doubles As A Discreet Fidget Toy Bling Toman Fidget Ring $18 Amazon See on Amazon The Bling Toman ring is available in gold, rose gold, or silver. It has a gorgeous faux-diamond setting and an open cuff design to fit any finger, but the real reason why reviewers love it? The setting spins on a stainless steel bearing, so you can fidget away your stress and anxiety.

4 This Natural Propolis Spray To Keep You Feeling Healthy Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Throat Spray $12 Amazon See on Amazon Everyone dreads that initial throat tickle that tells you you're about to get sick. For hypochondriacs, Beekeeper's natural spray is the best thing to have in your bag. It's packed with real Canadian bee propolis to boost your immune system, coat your throat, ease your allergies, and keep you feeling healthy despite elevated stress levels. Best of all, it tastes like candy.

6 This Portable, Phone-Charging Purifier For Fresh Air Anywhere Diateklity Portable Air Purifier $50 Amazon See on Amazon Desk-side meditations tend to lose their effectiveness when you take in a deep breath and your lungs fill with your co-worker's overpowering perfume. The Diateklity air purifier is designed for portability — so you can take it anywhere, from hotels to the office. It's small, but has three layers of filters to remove odors, allergens, and germs. Plus, it even has a built-in wireless phone charger on top for Qi-enabled devices.

7 These Delicious Candies That Are Designed To Calm You Down Bach Rescue Remedy Pastilles $21 Amazon See on Amazon Candy that calms you down? Yes please. Bach Rescue Remedy pastilles are made with botanical and floral ingredients that help to reduce stress — and the black currant flavor "tastes wonderful." One reviewer writes, "I take them for general stress and they take the edge off and make me feel calm and centered."

9 The Number One Book To Read If Stress Rules Your Life The Untethered Soul $10 Amazon See on Amazon Admittedly, I waited way too long to read Michael A. Singer's The Untethered Soul, but now that I have, I'm recommending it to everyone. This life-changing book is a number-one best-seller because it clearly outlines how to wake up from your negative thought patterns and start living in a state of peace — no matter what's going on around you. After all, you are not your thoughts; you are the being observing them, and you always have a choice.

10 These Pants That Look Like Professional Slacks But Feel Like Pajamas Rekucci Ease Into Comfort Work Pants $33 Amazon See on Amazon For those days when you just cannot convince yourself to put on uncomfortable, restricting work pants, there's another option. Rekucci Ease Into Comfort pants look like professional, boot cut slacks, but they're made from a stretchy, yoga-like material without any buttons or zippers. They're available in dozens of colors and designs, and the nine sizing options also come in short. "They feel like you are wearing pajamas all day," one buyer says.

11 A Comfy, Affordable Meditation Cushion To Encourage A Daily Practice Peace Yoga Zafu Meditation Cushion $25 Amazon See on Amazon The Peace Yoga zafu may be one of the most affordable meditation cushions on the market, but it doesn't skimp on quality — just consult the 4.5-star rating. On the inside, you'll find removable buckwheat hulls that promote proper posture and conform to your body. On the outside, there's a machine-washable cotton cover with a handle, and it's available in five uplifting colors.

12 A Felt Organizer Insert So You Can Always Find Your Essentials LEXSION Felt Purse Organizer Insert $13 Amazon See on Amazon Everyone's familiar with that moment of pure panic when you can't find your keys in your over-sized purse. Eliminate that feeling entirely with this felt organizer insert. It adds various new pockets and a zipper pouch to any bag (and it comes in multiple sizes and colors), so you can find anything you need in a split second.

13 A Natural Acupressure Mat With An Unbelievable 4.8-Star Rating Ajna Acupressure Massage Mat $60 Amazon See on Amazon "I find myself super tense and stressed from long days at work, and this mat helps me unwind at the end of the day," one reviewer says. "I feel my sleep has improved and perhaps even my general muscle tension throughout my day." How does it work? Over 5,000 lotus-shaped spikes stimulate pressure points in the back, neck, and shoulders, so your body releases tension as well as endorphins. This one is made with natural linen and coconut fiber — and it comes with an attractive messenger carrying bag.

14 A Lavender-Scented Mask That You Can Put In The Fridge Or Microwave FOMI Lavender Gel Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's filled with temperature-retaining gel beads, this FOMI mask soothes headaches, eases puffy eyes, or helps lessen stress after a long day. Pop it in the microwave for relaxing heat, or store it in the fridge for inflammation-reducing cold — and because it smells like lavender, it'll calm your nerves as well as your skin.

15 A Chai Tea Set That People Are Completely Obsessing Over Vahdam Teas Trio Gift Set $30 Amazon See on Amazon Nothing eases your nerves quite like a good cup of tea, and according to Oprah's Favorite Things of 2018, it doesn't get much better than the Vahdam trio gift set. "I was not a tea devotee until I experienced Vahdam tea," one reviewer says. This small company has quickly become an all-time favorite because they use only the best leaves from small tea growers and deliver them with care and speed for the tastiest cup ever. This gift set comes with three loose-leaf chai blends — sweet cinnamon, ginger, and maharani oolong.

16 A Simple-To-Use Noise Machine So You Can Sleep More Soundly Dreamegg Noise Machine $35 Amazon See on Amazon With simple buttons, a soothing night light, and seven non-looping nature sounds, the Dreamegg is changing the way people relax. It blocks outside noises and eases the subconscious mind so you can sleep more soundly, work more efficiently, and relax more easily. "I leave mine on all night cause I’m a very light sleeper. I can honestly say I have had more deep sleep since I’ve been using this product," says one reviewer, "and that is a rarity for me."

17 These Satisfying Toppers So You Can Stop Chewing Your Pens Munchables Chewable Pencil Toppers $15 Amazon See on Amazon Can't stop chewing on your pen or pencil? Munchables are BPA-free silicone toppers that are extremely satisfying to chew — and a lot more sanitary than your eraser. They're also easy to wash and come in multiple colors and two designs: robots and bricks.

18 This Number-One New Release To Get Your Yoga Practice Started TOPLUS Yoga Mat $35 Amazon See on Amazon Science shows that a regular yoga practice really does help with anxiety, so if you're ready to start one, the TOPLUS Yoga Mat is a reasonable and worthwhile investment. It's already skyrocketing in popularity because it utilizes high-resistance materials for non-slip security, cushioning, and an eco-friendly design. It also comes in multiple colors and includes a carrying strap. "I will never buy another brand after trying this one," says one reviewer. "I did yoga for about an hour straight and not one foot cramp or any sore knees."

20 This Copper Bracelet That Helps With Pain And Swelling, Reviewers Say Native Edge Pure Copper Magnetic Bracelet $15 Amazon See on Amazon Copper has been a folklore-based arthritis cure for years, but how do magnets lessen pain and swelling in the body? According to one reviewer, they "charge particles in your blood which can cause [it] to move and create heat," which boosts circulation. While the benefits of this Native Edge copper magnetic bracelet haven't been scientifically proven, reviewers say their "pain has subsided quite a bit." It's also subtly gorgeous — and available in three finishes — and has a cuff design that fits any wrist size.

23 This Blackout Eye Mask That's Also A Wireless Headphone Set TOPOINT Bluetooth Headphones Sleep Mask $25 Amazon See on Amazon Block out the world for a better night's sleep — or during plane trips, meditation practices, and work naps. The TOPOINT sleep mask uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly pair to your music, white noise, or audiobooks. It then delivers the sound into your ears via flat, cushioned speakers that won't get in the way of sleeping — and the washable cotton material even doubles as a blackout eye mask.

24 A Set Of Essential Oil Blends That Are Optimized For Relaxation Plant Therapy Relaxation Synergy Set $22 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than purchasing an extensive set of individual essential oils, you can also find pre-mixed blends that are already optimized for stress-relief. Plant Therapy relaxation synergy set includes three blends — Tranquil, Relax, and Meditation — and reviewers say they're "so impressed by the quality." Put a few drops in your diffuser to unwind, clear your thoughts, or prepare for a great night's sleep.

25 These Effective Patches To Ease Puffiness And Dark Circles Calés Undereye Patches $25 Amazon See on Amazon Stress, crying, or sleeplessness can take its toll on your under-eyes. Luckily, these Calés patches are packed with witch hazel, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and Irish moss seaweed to tackle dryness, inflammation, and dark circles. Reviewers say they've "used other brands," but these ones are "pure magic." Just wear them while you're having your morning coffee for glowing skin by the time you have to leave for work.

26 This Cute Organizer To Help Relieve Some Of The Anxiety Surrounding Mail Blu Monaco Wooden Mail Organizer $28 Amazon See on Amazon For some, unopened mail and foreboding paperwork can be a huge source of anxiety. As someone who gets pretty nervous when it all starts to pile up, I can tell you that the best solution is getting organized before it gets ahead of you. The Blu Monaco wooden mail organizer has three tiers and various-sized compartments to file bills, sort incoming and outgoing, and store important documents — all in a durable, cute container that you won't mind having out in the open.

27 A Soothing Projector And Sound Machine That Makes You Feel Like You're On The Ocean Floor Delicacy Ocean Wave Projector $24 Amazon See on Amazon Although it's marketed towards kids, multiple adults have purchased this Delicacy ocean wave projector for themselves. They love the "handful of peaceful sounds" that block outside noises, and say the "soothing and calming" wave patterns help "a lot with [their] insomnia." It has seven different color modes, an adjustable tilt, a convenient remote control, three built-in timers, and even has an audio input port so you can play your own music.

28 These Epic Patches That Shrink A Pimple Overnight Mighty Patch $12 Amazon See on Amazon Acne seems to pop up most often when I'm stressed — which, as these things go, tends to stress me out more. Luckily, I'll forever swear by these Mighty Patches. They're tiny, translucent stickers that are filled with hydrocolloid: so if you put one on a blemish at night, by morning, all the gross stuff has been sucked out. Not only does it protect against bacteria, but it seriously speeds up healing, too.

29 This Stylish Bracelet That Diffuses Your Favorite Essential Oils MengPa Aromatherapy Arrow Bracelet $7 Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, this MengPa bracelet looks like a stylish, match-all accessory with a classy arrow design. You'll be the only one who knows that the beads are actually made out of lava rock, so they're super absorbent — meaning that, when you apply a few drops of your favorite essential oils, they'll release the soothing scent all day long.

30 A Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Few Modern Twists Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp $16 Amazon See on Amazon Affordable, sleek, and USB-powered — what more could you want from a Himalayan salt lamp? Like usual, this one gives off a soothing orange glow and purifies the air with negative ions: But the touch dimmer, three replacement bulbs, and crystal-clear basin design definitely set it apart from others.

32 A Special Pillow To Relieve Neck, Head, And Back Tension Lumia Wellness Cervical Chiropractic Wedge $24 Amazon See on Amazon "I have a lot of neck, shoulder, and trapezius muscle strain from looking down at my projects," one reviewer comments on this Lumia Wellness wedge pillow. "I’ve been using this pillow every day for about 20 minutes for the past week and it is relieving a lot of my neck strain." How does it work? The hypoallergenic foam cut-out restores proper cervical posture and stretches the spine to offer relief from pain, headaches, and stiff muscles. Buyers say it's a brilliant way to unwind after "sitting in front of a computer all day in the office."

33 These Natural Candles For Those Who Are Sensitive To Artificial Fragrances Graceful Natural Scented Candles Set $19 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of artificial fragrances and headache-inducing chemicals, these Graceful scented candles are made using pure, biodegradable soy and real essential oils. Each color is a different subtle scent — rose, lemon, lavender, sea, vanilla, and peach — and reviewers say, "I got these candles because people in my house tend to react to chemical smells and these were amazing."

35 This Pillow Spray That Reviewers "Strongly Recommend" If You Have Trouble Sleeping Juniper Mist Sleep Spray $23 Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble getting to sleep at night, reviewers "highly recommend this product for those who suffer from insomnia and anxiety." Juniper Mist sleep spray is made using pure, high-grade essential oils like clary sage, lavender, Frankincense, and bergamot. Since it skips all the artificial ingredients, you can spray this one in the air, on your pillow, or directly on your body.

36 An Affordable Shiatsu Massager With All The Right Features Medcursor Shiatsu Massager $30 Amazon See on Amazon Most Shiatsu massagers are somewhere around $60, but you can get this one from Medcursor for half the price — and you don't even have to compromise on features. It has a self-leverage strap design, bi-directional movement, eight deep-kneading nodes, a car adapter, and even a soothing heat function. "I was going for weekly massages to relieve tension in my neck and traps," one reviewer says. "For half the price of one massage, I can now get that relief every night."

38 A Calming Pillow That Vibrates When You Apply Pressure HealthmateForever Vibrating Pillow $20 Amazon See on Amazon Vibrations can help with sensory issues, mindfulness, and cognitive ability, which is why reviewers call this vibrating pillow the "best $20 [they've] ever spent." It runs on batteries, so it's totally wireless, and it has dual motors and two speeds to soothe sore muscles, calm you down, and help you stay present in the moment. It's even available in 10 different colors.

39 This Customizable Letter Board So You Can Display Your Affirmations Little Hippo Felt Letter Board $23 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers "can’t wait to change up this sign every so often with some positivity." The Little Hippo letter board comes with nearly 700 felt letters in different sizes, emojis and punctuation, an organizer box, a canvas bag, and a wooden easel stand. It's a great place to display your affirmations because it's easy to personalize — and an easy way to make your living space a little happier.

40 A Light Therapy Lamp To Help You Combat The Winter Blues TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $36 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's portable, intuitive, and extremely affordable in comparison to other brands, the TaoTronics light therapy lamp offers 10,000 LUX of sun-mimicking illumination. As a result, it can help you hack your circadian rhythm, fight winter blues, and boost your mood and energy levels throughout the day. Reviewers love its three brightness levels, timer settings, and touch controls, and say that it's actually "helping [their] depression tremendously."

41 The "Softest Robe You Will Ever Own," According To Reviewers Richie House Fleece Bathrobe (S-XL) $40 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers warn that once you put this on, you'll never again want to get dressed in real clothes. The Richie House bathrobe has soft, fuzzy fleece all over, but it's the details that buyers are truly in love with. The front has plenty of overlap so it won't fall open, the two pockets are extra-deep to hold essentials, the sleeves are narrow and roll up so they won't get wet, and the material "comes out of the dryer looking like new." It's even available in dozens of colors and patterns.

42 These Dead Sea Salts To Suit Any Type Of Day You're Having Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt Set $29 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent pure Dead Sea mineral salts, this bath salt set comes with three different soaks to suit any particular need. The lavender is great for skin rejuvenation, stress-relief, and bed-time relaxation. The eucalyptus is ideal for detoxification, optimal breathing, and sore muscles. Finally, the unscented helps with sensitive skin issues like psoriasis, eczema, and dryness, and rashes.

43 The Acupressure Sandals That Massage Your Feet While You Walk Neo Reflexology Natural Stone Acupressure Sandals $21 Amazon See on Amazon These Neo Reflexology acupressure sandals are made with real stones built into the soles, so you can stimulate pressure points and deep-massage tissues while you walk. They're available in eight sizes and have adjustable Velcro straps, so you can ensure the most comfortable fit. "I now look forward to putting them on everyday," one reviewer says.

44 These Advanced Earplugs If Loud Sounds Stress You Out Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs $38 Amazon See on Amazon Loud noises stress you out, your coworkers won't stop chatting, or you're trying to sleep on the train — whatever it is, Eargasm high fidelity earplugs are a life-saver for thousands of reviewers. They utilize special filters to protect hearing and reduce outside noises: all in a non-toxic, extremely comfortable plug. "No more distracting co-worker conversations for me," one person says, while another raves, "I would either get dizzy, anxious, or the ringing in my ears... Now, if I go somewhere noisy, I just pop these in my ears and it's great!"

46 Some Handy Wipes For When You Don't Have Time For A Shower GoodWipes $13 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're out of time or out of energy, a shower just isn't an option sometimes. GoodWipes are hypoallergenic, biodegradable cloths that effortlessly remove dirt, sweat, and odors — all without the need for rinsing. They're even lavender-scented and individually-wrapped, so you can feel fresh after the gym, while traveling, or during a particularly stressful workday.