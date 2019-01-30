48 Calming Products On Amazon For People Who Are Anxious AF

Deadlines, money worries, train schedules, tense relationships — when it comes to stress, no one gets through life unscathed. That said, there are healthy coping mechanisms, and then there are less healthy ones. Luckily, Amazon is loaded with genius things for people who are anxious AF, and they all fit into the former category.

These surprisingly wonderful self-care products help you get through your day while building good habits to manage your anxiety. Through the use of herbal remedies, acupressure, positive psychology, and ancient practices, these unique but effective items have reviewers raving about their newly-lowered stress levels. The best news? They're all relatively affordable and easy enough to implement into your daily routine, so you, too, can chill the F out when things start getting stressful.

A quick heads up: If you're suffering from — or think you may have — an actual anxiety disorder, it's a good idea to get in touch with a specialist or doctor. These items can help you relieve some stress on a day-to-day basis, but they're not a replacement for prescribed anxiety treatments. That said, if you're one of the many people who could just use a break from general, everyday tension, these brilliant products are well worth a try.