With Apr. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2018, it's likely that you'll want to spend a little more time focusing on some sort of funny April Fools' Day Instagram prank to play on all your followers than you would if the day fell sometime during the work week. And why not? The benefit of having April Fools' Day falling on a Sunday is that it brings with it the opportunity to have a bit of fun! While you may be used to playing a prank on just one person, why not go bigger? Playing an April Fools' Day prank on Instagram allows you to pull one over on all your followers at once.

Sometimes we can take ourselves a bit too seriously on social media, so it can be a good change to engage with your followers on the goofiest day of the year with a light-hearded, funny prank. Also, with April Fools' Day falls on Easter this year, you may not be in company that would appreciate getting pranked, aka family — so, putting the joke on Instagram can allow you to still get in on the fun.

Hoping to really get your followers good this Apr. 1? Read on for the best April Fools' Day pranks to try on Instagram.

1 Wild Animal Spotting Giphy There may be nothing scarier to people than the idea of a wild animal loose in a city. Whether you have a picture from the last time you visited a sanctuary, or find one online, post a picture of an animal, for example an alligator, saying you spotted it near your home. Prepare for people to freak out.

2 Run Away And "Elope" Giphy For anyone engaged, you have so many fun ways to mess with your followers this April Fools' Day. One way is to pretend you ran off and got eloped. Post a picture of you and your fiancée on vacation or wearing your wedding rings with the caption "#Eloped." Your followers will go crazy until you let them in on the joke. Just make sure you tell your mom first so she doesn't have a heart attack.

3 Sign Off For Awhile Giphy You know how part of you has always wanted to quit social media but just can't bring yourself to do it? Just pretend you did. Post a detailed explanation about why you won't be using social media anymore. Take it one step further by saying you're going off the grid completely and will only be accepting letters from now on.

5 Trump Is Impeached Giphy OK, OK so this one may be too mean... but is still a great April Fools' Day prank. Post a message on your Insta Story about how happy you are that Trump has been impeached. See how many of your followers fall for it. When you want something to happen bad enough, it's easy to believe that it has.