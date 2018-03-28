If you follow your favorite famous people online, you probably already know that a huge portion of their social media accounts are dedicated to telling fans which products to buy, what exercise regimes to follow, and how, with the right brands and enough money, you can live like them. In between product endorsements and fitness testimonials, however, you can find some pretty fabulous books celebrities are recommending every month that will have you feeling as fabulous as the stars — or, at the very least, as well read.

When Oprah launched her book club in 1996, she became one of the first in a long line of celebrities who chose to use their platform to share, and hopefully spread, their love of reading. Now, decades later, everyone from Reese Witherspoon and Halle Berry to Emma Watson and Emma Roberts have their own branded book clubs fans can follow online. With so many book-lovers in Hollywood nowadays, it's nearly impossible to keep up with what the stars are reading. Luckily, we've made it easier for you by rounding up some of the best book recommendations celebrities have made this month. The only question that remains is which ones will you be reading?

'Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows' by Balli Kaur Jaswal reesesbookclubxhellosunshine on Instagram Following in the footsteps of her friend and A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon has become somewhat of a book club legend. Every month, the Academy Award-winning actress and superstar producer recommends great reads to her over 421,000 followers, and this March, she did not disappoint. Reese's Book Club picked Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows, a book the Big Little Lies star says "has something for everyone: It’s a mystery, a romance, a family drama… and yes, it’s amazing! This is a story about liberating women at every age, and empowering them to express their hopes, their dreams and what makes them feel good. Most of all, it’s about how women across all generations can come together to change their community." With a fierce recommendation like that, how can readers resist? Click here to buy.

'The Ghost Notebooks' by Ben Dolnick belletrist on Instagram If you haven't started following actress Emma Roberts and her BFF Karah Preiss's book club Belletrist, what are you waiting for? This fun group recommends new books every month, and features fascinating author interview, book Q&As, and so much more. For March, Emma and her fellow Belletrist Babes are reading The Ghost Notebooks by Ben Dolnick. According to the American Horror Story actress, the unique novel is "a supernatural story of love, ghosts, and madness as a young couple, newly engaged, become caretakers of a historic museum." I don't know about you, but that sounds like a book I just can't pass up. Click here to buy.

'Heart Berries' by Terese Marie Mailhot oursharedshelf on Instagram It's been over two years since actress Emma Watson announced her feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf. In that time, the Beauty and the Beast star has recommended som pretty incredible and empowering titles, including Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis, Naomi Alderman's The Power, and Maggie Nelson's The Argonauts. For her club's March/April pick, the IRL Hermione selected Terese Marie Mailhot's short but powerful memoir, which she calls "an unapologetically honest and immensely inspiring book." That's one serious endorsement you can't ignore. Click here to buy.

'Anatomy of a Miracle' by Jonathan Miles sarahjessicaparker on Instagram Not only does Sarah Jessica Parker have her own book publishing imprint, SJP for Hogarth, but the Sex in the City star is also a great go-to for reading recommendations. This month, Parker, who is an honorary chair of ALA's Book Club Central, chose the latest novel from Jonathan Miles for the group's March pick. A beautiful literary blend of mystery and humor, Anatomy of a Miracle is "an astoundingly joyous and deeply humane novel by a great American storyteller," according to SJP. Click here to buy.