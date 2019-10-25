5 Disneyland Holiday Treats About To Hit The Park This Year

It's never too early to start listening to Christmas music, and it's definitely never too early to begin planning what treats you want to snack on this year — especially when those treats are Mickey-shaped. There are so many cute holiday snacks coming to Disneyland in 2019, and they are all perfectly Instagrammable. Despite the fact that it's October, the holiday season is right around the corner, and the happiest place on earth is already prepared to offer up some seriously adorable desserts.

Although Disneyland food is usually pretty spectacular — like the Star Wars-themed grub in Galaxy's Edge and their new plant-based menus — this time, the park is going all out on holiday treats, including some old favorites and new bites.

Of course, Disneyland is known for its legendary handmade candy canes, which are only available in limited quantities and at certain locations through the park. But just in case you want to go beyond that particular tradition, there are a lot of options, no matter what you're into — candy, cake, or all of the above.

Just as Halloween ends, the Christmas season officially begins at Disneyland, and with it come these sweet treats. Here's a primer on what you can expect at the parks this year, starting in December.

Candy Apples

Nicole Pomarico/Bustle

Candy apples are a main stay at Disneyland, and when the holidays roll in, they're decorated appropriately. Snowflakes not your speed? There will be Santa Mickey and Minnie ones available, too.

Cake Pops

Nicole Pomarico/Bustle

So many cake pops! And in several varieties, too, including Christmas tree, snowman, and snowflake designs. Here you can see the fun wiggly aesthetic they chose for the tree.

Crispy Treats

Nicole Pomarico/Bustle

Because truly, what's better than a crispy treat covered in icing, sprinkles, and candy? A crispy treat covered in icing, sprinkles, and candy that looks like Mickey and Minnie as a gingerbread cookie, obviously. A snowman design will also be available.

Peppermint Bark

Nicole Pomarico/Bustle

This is a holiday classic, so of course it's on the list. And, as always, Churro Toffee will be available, because at this point, it's become iconic (fun fact: it's made with the same sugar that's used on actual churros at DIsneyland, which is probably why it's so delicious).

Peppermint Fudge

Nicole Pomarico/Bustle

For those of us super into peppermint, the bark definitely isn't enough — and that's where the This is the flavor of the holiday season... and what else is anyone supposed to eat while drinking a Peppermint Mocha from Starbucks? Plus, there are sprinkles.

Basically, anyone who's going to Disneyland this holiday season should probably show up hungry, because the lineup looks stacked, especially for fans of sugar and baked goods.

Wondering where to grab these snacks? Typically, they'll be available at Trolley Treats in Disney's California Adventure, as well as both Candy Palace and Pooh Corner in Disneyland. Just stopping by Downtown Disney? Treats are available there, too, at Marceline's Confectionery.

These items will be available starting in December, so start planning your trip now. And consider making a list of everything you want to try — once you get there, it's super overwhelming.