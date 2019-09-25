If you had any doubt that Disney knows how to go big — especially when it comes to food — well, you're about to doubt no more. With new and exciting plant-based foods popping up all over the place, you might have thought you'd seen it all. But now, the new Disney World plant-based options rollout means you'll find hundreds more veggie options at your favorite theme park. Seriously. Hundreds.

"We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation, and creativity to the Disney dining experience — and guest feedback is first on the menu when we evolve our menus and develop new dishes," the company explained in a blog post. "Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to expand our menu and introduce a new menu icon, a green leaf, that will make it easier than ever to find these creations during your visit."

And the rollout is happening soon. You'll be able to try these new plant-based morsels from Oct. 1 at quick service locations and Oct. 3 at table service locations in Walt Disney World. Keep an eye out at the theme parks and in the resorts for more than 400 plant-based dishes — and the little green leaf icon.

From Steamed Asian Dumplings at Le Cellier at Epcot to Plant-Based Cashew Cheesecake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, there are a lot of amazing options coming your way, perfect for any plant-based palette.

Disney Parks on YouTube

And if you're more of a Disneyland hopper than a Disney World one, that's OK. The Disneyland rollout of plant-based deliciousness is coming soon — as are some exciting treats for the rest of the world.

"Don’t worry, Disneyland fans — the menu icon and many new plant-based options are coming in spring 2020, so you won’t have to wait long to savor exciting new flavors," the post explains. "And across the world, we’re serving up delicious plant-based cuisine, including Risotto-style Spelt with Mushrooms at Disneyland Paris, Pan-fried Vegetables with Plant-based Dumplings at Hong Kong Disneyland, or Caramel Mix Nuts Banana Cake at Shanghai Disney Resort. When sailing the high seas with Disney Cruise Line there are bites to find, from a Plant-Based Chili Dog and Plant-Based Eggs to Chocolate Truffle Cake."

They had me at Plant-Based Chili Dog. In fact, I would marry that chili dog if it asked me to.

There's no denying that we're seeing new and exciting plant-based options popping up on what feels like a daily basis. From KFC testing plant-based Fried Chicken with Beyond Meat to Halo Top's Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch flavor finally landing on our awaiting shelves, there are constantly new products to try. Heck, it even looks like "Leaf Jerky" — vegan beef jerky — is heading our way. It's getting easier and easier to find plant-based versions of almost anything you want.

But still, dining out and about is the last hurdle for veggies — who often just want to be able to enjoy a meal without hacking it or piecing it together from sides. A huge rollout from a brand as big as Disney with hundreds of clearly-marked, plant-based options? It looks like wishing upon a star does the trick from time to time.