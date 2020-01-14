5 Former BRITs Rising Stars That Prove The Award's Track Record In Spotting Success

Another day, another award ceremony. This week, it's time for the British music industry to take centre stage with the announcement of the BRIT Awards nominations on Saturday, Jan. 11. As well as categories such Best Group, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, music fans also pay close attention to the Rising Star Award, which, in the past, has spotlighted musicians who have gone on to achieve massive success. Below are five of examples of such artists.

Since its inception in 1977, the BRIT Awards have presented themselves as a place where the entire length and breadth of British musical talent is represented. However, this year's nominations — following in the footsteps of the BAFTAs and the Oscars — feel decidedly exclusionary, especially when it comes to gender. The nominee list for Best Group includes no women, and Mabel is the only woman to be nominated in the Best Album, Song of the Year and Best New Artist categories.

The one saving grace of the 2020 BRITs is the Rising Star Award nominee list (formally known as Critics' Choice Award), which comprised Beabadoobee, Celeste, and Joy Crookes. This award has historically done a impressive job of uncovering up-and-coming talent who have gone on to be world renowned stars. The award this year has gone to Celeste who has a rich, old-school voice far beyond her young years. And if the previous winners of this award are anything to go by, this is just the start of a tremendous career. Check out some of the most notable winners below.

Adele, 2008 Richard Young / Shutterstock Adele won the first ever Critics' Choice Award back in 2008, the same year her debut album 19 was released. As we all know, since then, she's go on to achieve global domination, releasing three number-one albums. At this point Adele probably needs a room dedicated to all her awards.

Florence + The Machine, 2009 Yui Mok - PA Images / Getty Fronted by Londoner Florence Welsh, Florence + Machine received the then Critics' Choice Award back in 2009, the same year the debut album Lungs was released. Lungs went on to win Album of the Year in 2010.

Emeli Sandé, 2012 Ian West - PA Images / Getty 2012 was a big year for Emeli Sandé. Not only did she win a Rising Star Award, she also performed at the London Olympics Opening Ceremony, AKA the biggest gig of the year. In 2013, she went on to win two more BRIT Awards.

Sam Smith, 2014 David M. Benett / Getty Collaborating with Disclosure back in 2012 on "Latch" was the beginning of a sparkling career for Sam Smith, and the BRITs spotted their talent early on. Since winning the Rising Star Award in 2014, Smith has had not one but two platinum albums and has even won an Oscar with their James Bond theme tune, "Skyfall."