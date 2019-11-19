On November 26, a new moon will rise in the sky at four degrees Sagittarius. While it might not be much to look at, this new moon will bring with it a powerful philosophical energy that will inspire us all to take a critical look at our lives. Whether you're ready to examine yourself with the sharp eye of an archer or not, you'll want to prepare yourself for some intense realizations as this fire sign's influence is sharp. Meditations specifically for the November new moon in Sagittarius will help, as you'll want to be as clear-headed, open-minded and balanced as you can be, before the moon moves into its new phase.

While this new moon will provide a lot of introspective insight into our character and the ways in which it is aligned with our values, it will also bring forth some emotional obstacles that might be difficult to navigate around, too. According to Shakti Sita Kaur, a Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher, astrologer, and owner of The Pallas Yoga Studio, this new moon is "heavily influenced by Mars' opposite Uranus, which can bring feelings of instability, anger, rebellion, and frustration." In order to offset these complications, Kaur tells Bustle it's important to "transmute this energy into positive change by being flexible and ready for anything." These are the mediations that will help you get into a mindset that's strong enough to embrace whatever the November new moon brings it your life.

1. Fists Of Anger Meditation

yogamint on YouTube

This practice will help release the tension and stress you might feel during this new moon. First, Kaur says to get yourself situated in a comfortable seated position. "Bring each thumb tip to the base of the corresponding pinky mound and close the other fingers over the thumbs to make a fist," Kaur explains. Your thumb will feel snuggly held by the rest of your fingers if you're doing this correctly. Now, with your arms "do the backstroke in an alternating fashion over your head, rhythmically with your breath," Kaur says. While you do this, she suggests consciously thinking about anything that is bothering you or making you angry. While you're doing this motion, inhale and exhale through an O-shaped mouth and try to sync it with the movement of your arms. If you can, keep your eyes closed for this and continue for three minutes. To end, "let go of the anger, interlace your fingers and stretch your arms up overhead with your palms facing up. Visualize white healing light surrounding you, inhale, hold, and exhale three times."

2. Alternate Nostril Breathing Meditation

Yoga With Adriene on YouTube

According to Kaur, this breathing exercise will help you to balance the hemispheres of your brain which will bring more stability and clarity during this new moon. "Block the right nostril with the thumb of your right hand and inhale fully through the left nostril. Then close the left nostril with your index finger and exhale through the right nostril. Inhale through the right nostril. Close the right nostril and exhale through the left nostril. Inhale through the left nostril and continue this pattern for three to 11 minutes." This practice, Kaur tells Bustle, helps with stress, headaches, and migraines, generates feelings of well being physically, mentally, and emotionally — which will be profoundly helpful during Sagittarius's fiery new moon.

3. Chanting Mantras Meditation

Gurunam Singh - Topic on YouTube

"When the energy is tense, as it might feel during this new moon, I recommend chanting a mantra for 11 minutes to help get your mind and spirit into alignment," Kaur tells Bustle. Chanting mantras might feel silly or uncomfortable at first, but if you commit and lean into the exercise, it can help "put you in the flow of the cosmos so you can consciously work with the energy instead of being tossed around by it," as Kaur explains. Guru Guru Wahe Guru, Guru Ram Das Guru is a mantra for self-healing, emotional relief, and protection, perfect tools to have in your arsenal for the November new moon.

4. Sleep Inducing Mantra Meditation

iankiish on YouTube

While these mantras all work for daytime meditation, Kaur suggests also using them on the night of the new moon, to "sleep to them to infuse your space with a high vibration." The relaxing nature of these sounds and instrumental components might help you fall asleep faster, too. "Chattra Chakkra Varti is a mantra that aims to reduce fear, anxiety, depression, insecurity and phobias by instilling courage and fearlessness," Kaur explains.

5. Healing Sagittarius Meditation

The Astrology Bell - Topic on YouTube

The combination of synthesizer sounds and natural sounds make this meditation composition relaxing and energizing at the same time. The frequency of these sounds are geared toward the Sagittarius sensibility and make for a great soundtrack to your personal meditation, breathing or yoga practice during the November new moon in Sagittarius.

While new moons are a great time to set intentions, Kaur recommends doing these meditations before putting your pen to paper so you have more clarity and are acting in the highest frequency possible. You can try them all together, or pick one to focus on. The key is taking time out of your day to turn your attention inward and then clear the mind so that you're feeling sharp under the sharp shooter's new moon.