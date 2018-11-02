More and more, people are using music to soundtrack their day. You might have your go-to wake up jam, then there's your playlist for your walk to work, for breaking a sweat at the gym, for playing when friends come over to dinner. You might even have a playlist for the bedroom. And if you don't, then here's some albums I have in mind. But unless you're planning to start snoring on one another, these albums don't facilitate *that* kind of bedroom music. This one's for your ears only. Here are five mellow albums to fall asleep to.

If you've been able to find the songs that help pump you up through the day, but you haven't quite got a grasp on the ones to help you power down, then you're in luck. I'm basically the sleepiest DJ in town. Among this list you have some gentle, folky goodness, as well as some more ambient sounds, to help send you into a deep, cinematic sleep. Some people drink chamomile tea to sleep, some even take pills. But if you choose music, you may well have the dreamiest sleep because of it. Make your way through these albums, and sleep well. Sweet dreams.

1 'Seven Swans' by Sufjan Stevens Sufjan Stevens / Bandcamp You might recognise Sufjan Stevens' soft and sad voice from the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack. His song "Mystery of Love," taken from the soundtrack, was nominated for an Oscar last year, as it showcased Stevens' specific brand of love-filled, swoon-inducing melancholy. Seven Swans came out in 2004 and paved the way for the folky sound heard on the CMBYN soundtrack. Plug this album in and hear the SS Dreamboat steering you away while singing about how nice it is "To Be Alone With You."

2 'In A Safe Place' by The Album Leaf Sub Pop Records You're not going to fall asleep during an earthquake, nor when there's even a little bit of stress going on. That's why The Album Leaf's in a safe place is so good for drifting away, since its soft ambience makes you feel as though you're in a blanketed cocoon. The band hail from San Diego, and have released nine albums since their debut in 1999, including one movie soundtrack. in a safe place is their dreamiest offering, though, as each song swells with gentle strings, soothing synths, and a feeling of total cosiness.

3 'Aromanticism' by Moses Sumney Moses Sumney / Bandcamp Moses Sumney's Aromanticism was one of last year's most hyped about debuts, with Pitchfork giving it their rare "Best New Music" title, writing: "you can’t help but dig the dreamlike harmonies." And that's true. This album's dreaminess is irresistible. Sumney, whose music is a mix between folk and ambient R&B, shows off his honey like vocals over slowly plucked guitar strings. Whether he's singing about "The Man on the Moon," or encouraging you to "Make Out in My Car," it's the perfect dream to drift off to.

4 'Let It Die' by Feist Feist / Interscope You might know her as the lady who did the song for the iPod advert several years ago, but Feist brings the sleepy bangers far beyond "1234." Her debut album Let It Die proves just that. It sounds like the music that would play in a french café somewhere in your dreams. And its mix of warm acoustic guitar, delicate vocals, and slow paced melodies make this album seem like a bedtime story for adults.