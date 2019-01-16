Quite often you'll find that the work day really drags. The office is dead, the coffee's not working, and not even your usual go to tunes will help you out of the fog. When your coworkers aren't at hand to wile away the workday with, the next best thing is to listen to someone else's conversation. I'm not talking about eavesdropping on your boss' conference calls here, I'm talking about plugging in with a few podcasts. In my experience, there's nothing that makes the day go past faster, so here are some of the best podcasts to listen to at work and make the day fly by.

Depending on your job, the kind of podcast you're seeking is probably dependent on how busy your workday is. If it's full on, then I imagine you'll want something less distracting, more ambient, but still engaging enough to keep you focused. Or, if you're looking to fill long, empty afternoons without any motivation in sight, then I'm guessing that you'll want something more immersive, something to help you escape the dreary day. Well, you're in luck. Flick through these choices, and I reckon you'll land on some podcast goodness to help speed up the hours until it's home time again.

2 If You Want To Discover New Music Wikimedia Music nerds Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton have been hosting NPR's All Songs Considered since 2000. Ever since then, they've been rounding some of the best new releases — the tracks you might have missed, and the ones you can't afford to. In its almost 20 year span, the podcast has featured guest DJs from the likes of Pavement's Stephen Malkmus, and more recently, the super girl group boygenius. By nowadays' standards, it's pretty clear that All Songs Considered has solidified itself as one of the world's most essential music based podcasts. Listen to the podcast here

3 If You Want To Start Getting Excited For Lunch Splendidtable The Splendid Table is a podcast hosted by expert foodies and food writers, and describes itself as being "the radio show for people who love to eat," which seems a pretty legit place to start. Plug this podcast in and you'll enter into a food hall of diverse cuisines and cultures, as host Francis Lam guides you through some of the world's best dishes, and the stories behind the people that made them. Listen to the podcast here

4 If You Want To Fire Your Creativity Liberated Syndication You'll know Elizabeth Gilbert best for her once ubiquitous memoir Eat Pray Love. She's since followed up the smash hit with some more lessons — "magic" ones, to be precise — with a podcast which has Gilbert giving advice to creatives with certain blocks in their way. Although she's handing out life lessons to someone else, it sounds as though Gilbert is speaking directly and specifically to you. You can eat, pray, love that all the way to the bank. Listen to the podcast here