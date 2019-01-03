With the New Year comes new beginnings. While for some those new beginnings involve goals to find a different job or working on themselves to be better and more empathetic people, for others it's about finding love. In fact, industry experts have discovered that the first Sunday after New Year's is the biggest day for online dating. It's been dubbed "Dating Sunday" because of this phenomena. This year alone dating app OkCupid is predicting a 70 percent increase in users on Dating Sunday, which happens to be January 6, 2019.

“The New Year is a great time to start fresh with how you approach online dating," Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid, tells Bustle. "Whether it’s updating your profile pic from a NYE party or sharing that you loved The Favourite, it’s the perfect opportunity to begin the year with confidence and excitement. January is truly the best time to join. We see a huge surge in great people looking for love this time of year; people that care about what you care about. Dating is fun after all!”

With all that in mind, it's time to take your profile and communication skills to a whole other level. Here's why you should use your dating apps on Dating Sunday.

1 There Are Tons Of New Users To Match With Ashley Batz for Bustle While OkCupid will see a 70 percent increase in users on Dating Sunday, Coffee Meets Bagel's research boasts a 75 percent increase in new user signups on Dating Sunday, compared to what they see in the 30 days prior to the big day. According to their stats, the most popular time for people to sign up is 11:30 p.m. EST.

2 You'll Have A Better Chance At Matching Ashley Batz/Bustle On Dating Sunday, activity increases by 26 percent, meaning there are more options if you're trying to find a partner, or even just someone to scratch a sexual itch. This is also a big leap compared to the activity just one week before. The Coffee Meets Bagel survey also found that their members are 17 percent more likely to get a match on Dating Sunday, compared to the month leading up to Dating Sunday.

3 It's The Perfect Time To Initiate A Conversation Hannah Burton for Bustle Maybe it's because women know that "hey" isn't exactly winning any points, but OkCupid's survey found that women are 2.5 times more likely to get a response than men if they initiate a conversation. Looks like women's lib is spilling over into the online dating world, so that's great.

4 It's The Perfect Time To Keep Your Profile Fresh Andrew Zaeh for Bustle According to OkCupid's findings, only one in three people update their profile after they put it up for the first time. But, something to keep in mind is that a new photo or new story added to a profile will treat you like a new person, kicking the algorithm into gear and letting even more people have access and visibility to your photos. Another reason to use Dating Sunday to your advantage... and to show off the new 2019 version of you.