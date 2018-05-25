Friday is finally here, and you know what that means: it's time to pick out your weekend read. Since Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the season, what better way to spend it than with some short books about summer love? Trust me when I say, these sweet stories will sweep you off your sandaled feet.

By now, I think it has become pretty obvious how I feel about warm weather and romance: in this reader's humble opinion, the two go hand in hand. All spring, I've had my nose stuck in a rom-com book, and now that that the weather is heating up, I'm ready for my reading to do the same thing. That is why I am kicking off the start of the season with stories of summer love that make me swoon, and I highly recommend doing the same thing.

Whether you're spending your long Memorial Day weekend relaxing at the beach, chowing down on burgers at a cookout, or something else in between, make sure you're doing it with a book in hand.

Ready to kick the season off right? Then here are five short books about summer love that will melt your heart faster than the sun melts your ice cream.

'Call Me By Your Name' by Andre Aciman Paperback Page Count: 256 Perhaps the ultimate summer love story, Call Me By Your Name chronicles the budding romance between an adolescent boy and one of his parents' summer guests as they fall passionately, uncontrollably in love along the Italian Riviera. Just like the critically acclaimed, Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet-starring movie by the same name, this novel will give all the feels. Click here to buy.

'Rebel Heir' by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward Paperback Page Count: 294 If you're looking for a summer love story with a bit more sizzle, Rebel Heir has you covered. In this steamy romance, one young woman heads to the Hamptons for the summer of a lifetime, only to find her plans for the perfect are quickly upended when she falls for her sexy, tattooed, leather-clad boss. The first in a new series from the bestselling writing team Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, this is one addictive romance you won't be able to put down. Click here to buy.

'A Nantucket Wedding' by Nancy Thayer Hardcover Page Count: 320 In A Nantucket Wedding, one mother hopes love and holy matrimony can bring her two estranged daughters back together again. Set on the beautiful island of Nantucket, this second chance romance has everything you need to kick of your summer reading: a sweet love story, a breathtaking setting, and an unforgettable walk down the aisle towards happily ever after. Click here to buy.

'From Twinkle, with Love' by Sandhya Menon Hardcover Page Count: 336 One of the most highly anticipated YAs of the year, From Twinkle with Love is a smart and sweet romance story about an aspiring young filmmaker caught in a love triangle with two brothers who both seem to want to be her happy ending. Will Twinkle choose her longtime crush, Neil, or his adorable dorky twin Sahil who has swept her off her feet? You'll have to read this big-hearted novel to find out. Click here to buy.