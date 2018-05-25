5 Short Books About Summer Love To Kickstart Your Vacation
Friday is finally here, and you know what that means: it's time to pick out your weekend read. Since Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the season, what better way to spend it than with some short books about summer love? Trust me when I say, these sweet stories will sweep you off your sandaled feet.
By now, I think it has become pretty obvious how I feel about warm weather and romance: in this reader's humble opinion, the two go hand in hand. All spring, I've had my nose stuck in a rom-com book, and now that that the weather is heating up, I'm ready for my reading to do the same thing. That is why I am kicking off the start of the season with stories of summer love that make me swoon, and I highly recommend doing the same thing.
Whether you're spending your long Memorial Day weekend relaxing at the beach, chowing down on burgers at a cookout, or something else in between, make sure you're doing it with a book in hand.
Ready to kick the season off right? Then here are five short books about summer love that will melt your heart faster than the sun melts your ice cream.
'Call Me By Your Name' by Andre Aciman
Paperback Page Count: 256
Perhaps the ultimate summer love story, Call Me By Your Name chronicles the budding romance between an adolescent boy and one of his parents' summer guests as they fall passionately, uncontrollably in love along the Italian Riviera. Just like the critically acclaimed, Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet-starring movie by the same name, this novel will give all the feels.
'Rebel Heir' by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward
Paperback Page Count: 294
If you're looking for a summer love story with a bit more sizzle, Rebel Heir has you covered. In this steamy romance, one young woman heads to the Hamptons for the summer of a lifetime, only to find her plans for the perfect are quickly upended when she falls for her sexy, tattooed, leather-clad boss. The first in a new series from the bestselling writing team Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, this is one addictive romance you won't be able to put down.
'A Nantucket Wedding' by Nancy Thayer
Hardcover Page Count: 320
In A Nantucket Wedding, one mother hopes love and holy matrimony can bring her two estranged daughters back together again. Set on the beautiful island of Nantucket, this second chance romance has everything you need to kick of your summer reading: a sweet love story, a breathtaking setting, and an unforgettable walk down the aisle towards happily ever after.
'From Twinkle, with Love' by Sandhya Menon
Hardcover Page Count: 336
One of the most highly anticipated YAs of the year, From Twinkle with Love is a smart and sweet romance story about an aspiring young filmmaker caught in a love triangle with two brothers who both seem to want to be her happy ending. Will Twinkle choose her longtime crush, Neil, or his adorable dorky twin Sahil who has swept her off her feet? You'll have to read this big-hearted novel to find out.
'As She Fades' by Abbi Glines
Hardcover Page Count: 272
Vale and her boyfriend Crawford had the perfect summer mapped out, but plans quickly go out the window when a horrible car crash on the night of high school graduation leaves Crawford in a coma. Desperate for him to wake up, Vale visits Crawford in the hospital everyday, and it's there she runs into one of her older brother's friends who might be making her feel something other than sadness. When Crawford wakes up with no memory of Vale or their love, Vale seems to have no choice but to move on — the only question is, will she be moving on alone?