Bustle

5 Stand-Out Pieces From Jade Thirlwall's New Skinnydip Line

By Bustle UK
David M. Benett / Getty

In the past few years, the Little Mix members have proven that, on top of providing us with banger after banger, they have all sorts of skills when it comes to fashion, TV, presenting, and more. Whether it's Jessy spearheading a BBC documentary or Leigh-Anne launching her own swimwear line, these four women are powerhouses across their creative industries, and now Jade Thrilwall has dropped a line with Skinnydip that has "perfect for post-lockdown life" written *all* over it.

Jade, Jessy, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie never fail to wow when they hit the red carpet, with looks that perfectly capture the fashion mood of the moment (I mean, have you seen their BRIT Awards outfits over the years?). In November last year, the band collaborated with Pretty Little Thing on a range of pieces that fans went wild over but alongside working on group projects, the four also like to split off and work with brands that represent their individual style. Leigh-Ann has her swimwear, Perrie has her Supergas, and now Jade has her Skinnydip. On June 19, the 27-year-old singer gave us the quarantine gift we needed and dropped 21 blinged-out pieces on the Skinnydip site. The line has a distinctively hun edge to it, dripping with diamanté, some seriously extra designs, and, yes, actual "u ok hun?" logos.

Below, the Bustle UK team has chosen their top five pieces from the new range.

Hot Wasabi Hoodie
£35
|
Skinnydip
With a little nod to the band's "Wasabi" track, this hoodie is one for the most dedicated of Mixers.
Hun Bling T-Shirt
£26
|
Skinnydip
This hun logo T-shirt with actual TASSELS is nothing short of mesmerising. Shut up and take our money.
U Ok Hun Hair Clip
£10
|
Skinnydip
"U ok hun?" can now be pinned in your hair so everyone knows where your head is at – literally.
Has Left The Group Chat Ribbed Vest
£18
|
Skinnydip
A rallying call for all of us who've been added to Zoom pub quiz Whatsapps without any interest in joining. Say it with your vest, honey.

Bling Wireless Earbuds
£45
|
Skinnydip
On top of being an absolute bargain for wireless earbuds (considering Apple's are £100+), the decked-out diamanté case is a lewk, to say the least. The ideal companion for any long train journey or a walk through the city, just *try* losing these at the bottom of your bag.