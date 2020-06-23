In the past few years, the Little Mix members have proven that, on top of providing us with banger after banger, they have all sorts of skills when it comes to fashion, TV, presenting, and more. Whether it's Jessy spearheading a BBC documentary or Leigh-Anne launching her own swimwear line, these four women are powerhouses across their creative industries, and now Jade Thrilwall has dropped a line with Skinnydip that has "perfect for post-lockdown life" written *all* over it.

Jade, Jessy, Leigh-Anne, and Perrie never fail to wow when they hit the red carpet, with looks that perfectly capture the fashion mood of the moment (I mean, have you seen their BRIT Awards outfits over the years?). In November last year, the band collaborated with Pretty Little Thing on a range of pieces that fans went wild over but alongside working on group projects, the four also like to split off and work with brands that represent their individual style. Leigh-Ann has her swimwear, Perrie has her Supergas, and now Jade has her Skinnydip. On June 19, the 27-year-old singer gave us the quarantine gift we needed and dropped 21 blinged-out pieces on the Skinnydip site. The line has a distinctively hun edge to it, dripping with diamanté, some seriously extra designs, and, yes, actual "u ok hun?" logos.

Below, the Bustle UK team has chosen their top five pieces from the new range.