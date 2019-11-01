5 Tips For Breaking Up With Someone During Mercury Retrograde November 2019

Anytime Mercury goes retrograde, everyone gets into a weird mood. Besides messing up your travel plans and giving you headaches due to technology glitches, exes tend to show up out of nowhere, and it's just more difficult to get anyone to really understand you. When it comes to love, astrologers highly recommend for people to hold off on starting new relationships until after Mercury goes direct. While starting a relationship isn't ideal at this time, what about ending one? Is it a good idea to break up with someone during a Mercury retrograde?

"If you are ending something or bringing something to a conclusion, this is perfect energy," astrologer Suzie Wright, tells Bustle. "Wrapping up old business, signing contracts that have been already finalized and approved, and bringing things to a logical ending are all fine to do during a retrograde."

The same goes for a relationship that's been struggling for some time. If you've fallen out of love for a while, you're no longer committed to your partner, and you've realized that it's no longer the right situation for you, breaking up during a Mercury retrograde is fine. However, there are some really important things you really need to keep in mind.

If you're thinking about breaking up with your partner during Mercury retrograde, here's what astrologers want you to know first.

1. Don't Make Any Major Decisions In The Heat Of The Moment Shutterstock If you know your relationship is way past its expiration date, again, it's fine to end things. "What you don't want to do is make any major decisions that are spur of the moment, not well thought out, or done in haste or anger," Wright says. "The reason we have this stigma about Mercury retrograde is because our thinking is a bit skewed." Mercury rules our thoughts and speech. When it's moving backwards, it can cloud your judgment and make you think or say things that you wouldn't normally. So if you haven't already been thinking of breaking up for a while, wait it out a bit. "Especially in relationships, things like harsh words or ultimatums, can’t be taken back, Wright says.

2. Fall 2019's Mercury Retrograde Will Make You More Suspicious Than Usual This season's Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is bound to be an emotional time for all of us. According to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com, Scorpio is a Water sign and the natural ruler of the seventh house of relationships. "The retrograde influence of the planet of communication in this powerful sign can and will drive some of us to experience self-doubt and feelings of uncertainty in the realm of relationships," Montúfar says. Althought these feelings might seem like they come from a very real place, it may actually just be paranoia. So if you're suddenly thinking about ending things with your partner due to suspicion or insecurity, you may want to hold off for a bit. "Scorpio is a fixed sign, meaning that the feeling of losing control could be informing our emotions," Montúfar says. It's important to know that this is an illusion. If a situation comes up and it's making you suspicious, Mercury retrograde is a good time to analyze things and get to the heart of the matter. Gather all the information and don't jump to conlusions right away.

3. It's A Good Time To Do Some Self-Reflection Shutterstock When Mercury goes retrograde, it's a good time to slow down and do some self-reflection. As Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle, "Consider taking a temporary break from your partner or go on retreat, if you can." If you're really feeling the effects of the retrograde, it can also be helpful to get advice from a therapist, spiritual counselor, or a friend. If you're being pushed to end a relationship, especially one that's toxic, it's a good time to analyze your past relationships and see if there any unhealthy patterns that you should be aware of. "This isn’t just Mercury Retrograde, it’s Mercury Retrograde in Scorpio," Francesca Oddie, astrologer and author of Astrology IRL, tells Bustle. "The psychological and feelings from the depths are up for analysis." This could be a really good time to reflect and come to terms with why you may be drawn to certain types of situation and partners.

4. It's Important To Be Very Clear When You Talk To Your Partner Mercury goes retrograde every four months for approximately three weeks. During this time, it's important to try really hard to be honest and fair when you're communicating with your partner. Don’t expect them to read between the lines, and don't get mad when they don't. "Say what you mean and mean what you say," Alexander says. "Be patient with yourself and others. Try not to jump to conclusions or take offense where it may not be intended." Mercury retrogrades can mess with your communication. It's easy to take things the wrong way and make it a bigger deal than it is. If that triggers thoughts of a breakup, really hold off on saying something you don't mean. This could just be Mercury retrograde messing with you.