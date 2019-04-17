The original Hulu series The Act tells the true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The eight-episode series stars Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is wheelchair-bound due to a mysterious illness. She is cared for by her overbearing mother, who is eventually revealed to have faked her daughter's illness due to a mental disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. This unimaginable betrayal leads to fatal consequences, and if you've already enjoyed this thrilling true-crime seres, there are plenty of other shows to watch if you liked The Act.

In recent years, true crime dramas such as Dirty John, and documentaries like Making A Murderer and Abducted In Plain Sight have captured the imagination of audiences around the world. And The Act, which premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on 20 March 2019, has quickly become a frontrunner in this category. Sadly, however, The Act is still not available for us Brits, as Hulu is a U.S.-only streaming service, and there has been no news about whether this true-to-life show will ever makes it way over here on a UK platform or network.

In the meantime, while we wait for word on The Act, there are plenty of other true crime shows to sink your teeth into. And, lucky for you, I've compiled a list of some of the best options out there, so all you have to do it click play. Enjoy.

1. 'The Most Hated Woman in America' Netflix on YouTube As previously reported by Bustle, The Most Hated Woman in America tells the true story of an atheist activist who aims to remove Bible teachings from public schools. Madalyn Murray O'Hair's activism prompts a Supreme Court ruling that bans Bible readings in U.S. schools, which leads to her eventual kidnap and murder. The Most Hated Woman in America is currently available to watch on Netflix UK.

2. 'Little Boy Blue' Tommy Lee on YouTube The ITV true crime drama Little Boy Blue tells the tragic story of Rhys Jones, who was murdered on the streets of Liverpool at just 11 years old back in 2007. According to the Guardian, the series depicts the gut-wrenching grief experienced by Rhys' family and the local community, and takes an in-depth look into an investigation that nearly didn’t get results. Little Boy Blue is currently available to watch on Netflix UK.

3. 'The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story' Dagbladet on YouTube Ryan Murpy's The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story has enjoyed more than one series, and told the story of more than one notable crime. However, the first series made serious waves upon its debut, and re-introduced the story of Nicole Brown's murder to a new generation. According to the BBC, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story manages to reveal new insight into a controversial murder investigation and trial that captured the world. The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story is currently available to watch on Netflix UK.

4. 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' BBC on YouTube The second series of American Crime Story told the tragic tale of Gianni Versace's murder, and was equally as thrilling as its predecessor. According to the BBC, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story follows the shocking true story of the famous fashion designer, and the events which led up to his untimely death. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is currently available to watch on Netflix UK.