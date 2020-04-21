In a world filled with 7.8 billion people, finding your perfect soulmate may be the greatest prize of all. Of course, for the five zodiac signs most likely to fall in love for money, the greatest prize of all may be meeting your special someone, in addition to snagging a boatload of cash. If you haven't yet caught Netflix's new hit, Too Hot to Handle, consider it your 2020 think piece about money, romance, and keeping your eye on the prize (and your hands off each other).

While you can't put a price on love, you sure can put a price on a paycheck. And for these five signs, the gift of green may help their heart beat a little faster.

"Some signs are attracted to the allure of money," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. "While others are willing to risk whatever it takes to find love."

Though astrology doesn't dictate everything, it can be fun to consider how the stars impact the way people date. Whether you've always had a taste for the finer things in life or you just like to feel financially secure, here are the five zodiac signs that may just put their money where their mouth (read: heart) is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) "Sagittarius may fall in love for money because they are attracted to the adventure and thrill of gaining something or someone beyond their reach," Linda Furiate, consulting astrologer and spiritual motivator, tells Bustle. "Sag finds immense pleasure in the grandiosity of telling an outrageous story." According to Furiate, fire sign Sag is all about going new places and seeing new things. Falling in love for money would let them travel to new places and experience new things, all while making for an incredible story to tell at parties. Mckean agrees that Sag's taste for adventure makes them likely to follow the money trail. "Sagittarius firmly believes that life is for living," Mckean says. "Sagittarius would feel lucky to find love by chance, let alone to get paid to fall in love."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan.19) Earth sign Capricorn is deeply practical. Not one to get swept into fantasies or daydreams, this goat is all about getting realistic goals for themselves and working tirelessly to achieve them. Though financial planning may not be the sexiest topic of conversation ever, this earth sign needs to feel monetarily secure to really open up their heart. "Capricorns can be all business at times, which makes money and love work hand in hand for their earthy sentiments," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Capricorn is all about getting your work done before going off to play. But when money meets love, it seems like the goat is hitting two earthy birds with one dependable stone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) As Furiate shares, it seems like water sign Scorpio was born to fall in love for money. Magnetic and captivating, this scorpion is all about coming out on top. "Their fiercely competitive nature is to win at all costs," Furiate says. "Scorpio’s spelling binding and hypnotic allure allows for this mysterious lover to win the heart of anyone who dares to enter." Though Scorpio is often incredibly private (read: may not be the first person to sign up for a dating show on national television), Scorpio is all about winning. They'll be happy to find deep love, but even happier to win some other prizes in the process.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Throw some linen sheets on your bed and shell out for the expensive wine because Taurus, the bull, is all about living in luxury. Tactile and sensual, this earth sign likes the finer things in life. "The bull needs to be spoiled and taken care of," Stardust sats. "After all, they are ruled by Venus (planet of love and money)." As Stardust shares, Taurus wants to feel celebrated and cared for. Furiate adds that while the bull can get a little stuck in their ways when there's money on the line or a potential financial gain from a romantic relationship, the bull may be more willing to get out of their comfort zone. "Taurus has an excellent sense of feeling out the right mate," Furiate says. "Once they hone in on who they wish to capture, money and all, the game is over and loyalty reigns."