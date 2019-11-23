The beginning of January brings with it a great fresh-start feeling. It's the perfect time to shed and leave behind whatever happened in the previous year, while simultaneously looking ahead to new opportunities. And for some zodiac signs, that's likely to include finding a partner in the new year.

If this is something you've been thinking about, and if you've been actively going on dates and/or chatting with interesting folks, it might just materialize into a bonafide relationship, thanks in part to what's going on in the sky.

"In general, there are a few different things we can look at in the realm of relationships," Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle. "Venus, of course, being the planet of relationships; Mars being a projecting and sexual planet can indicate romantic conquests; [and] Jupiter [which is] fortunate and adventurous." Even the asteroid Juno, she says, can represent marriage and long-term commitments.

When these things are gracing your astrological chart, it can create an atmosphere of relationship-y vibes, and things can start to fall into place. As Cardinal says, "We also consider the status of the individual ruling planets of each sign as insight into how receptive that individual may be to new situations." So if you're looking for a partner, keep going out and being open. And it might just result in meeting someone new.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Right around January 3rd, the Moon is going to transit through Aries and make an aspect to Juno, Cardinal says, which is the asteroid of long-term partnerships. "What this all means is an opportunity for otherwise tough Aries to soften, offer their emotions and vulnerability to a partner willing to hear them, and find some sturdiness and safety," she says. Typically, Aries moves at a fast pace while focusing on their own goals and agendas. They rarely slow down long enough to do the work to find a partner, or think about security or safety. "Such adjectives are not usually part of Aries’ vocabulary," Cardinal says, "so it won’t necessarily be an effortless endeavor, but if they’re willing to shift and get out of their comfort zone, they’ll benefit." To do so, an Aries can try to open up more to a person who's showing interest in them. If they're used to brushing off complicated conversations, for instance, they might be surprised at the connections they can make by having these chats, getting to know people on a deeper level, and seeing where it leads.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgo’s ruler, Mercury, is meeting up with lucky Jupiter right on January 1st in fellow earth sign Capricorn," Cardinal says. "This planetary aspect means not only the opportunity for Virgo to find luck, but also the kind of excitement, enjoyment, and adventure that comes with a new relationship." That's why finding a partner might be as easy as striking up a conversation with a stranger. But Virgo can also help this luck along by purposefully trying new things in order to step out of their comfort zone, just to see what happens. If a new relationship does come easily, though, Virgo shouldn't necessarily assume it'll last forever. They should be careful not to put all their expectations for happiness on this one person, Cardinal says, since they'll likely be let down and disappointed when it turns out to be a learning moment instead of a long-term commitment. That said, whatever happens can still be meaningful — and a lot of fun. For Virgo, once something happens in the new year, they should just focus on the pleasure of the moment, Cardinal says, and be OK with whatever happens next.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle On January 3rd, Mars will enter the Sagittarius sign, bringing with it an extra kick of fire, Cardinal says, which will leave these folks feeling even more excited and adventurous than usual. "Sagittarius by nature wants to enjoy the buffet of what life has to offer," she says, "and with this transit, they’ll feel more alive, vibrant, and able to seek out some sexy and flirtatious situations." It can result in a fun fling that's super intense, and burns out soon after. Or, it could lead to a relationship that lasts. "Given that their ruler, Jupiter, just entered the more serious and committed Capricorn, should they meet someone special, they could find longevity," Cardinal says. It'll all come down to what they're looking for, and the effort they're willing to put into keeping the relationship going after that initial connection. If Sagittarius is feelin' it and wants to make thing official, they can by being honest with their new partner about what they want, and finding ways to keep the relationship fun.