50 Amazing Products On Amazon That Consistently Get The Highest Ratings

It's not always easy to make an informed decision when you're shopping for products online. Ratings and customer feedback matter a lot, but unless you have tons of time, you're probably not going to sift through every review. These amazing products on Amazon that consistently get the highest ratings is a curated list that allows you to sit back, relax, shop, and not have to take up hours studying reviews for the products you want and need.

A shopping site like Amazon provides several options for the same product. Since it's nearly impossible to tell which one of those products is worth your hard-earned money, this list only includes models and versions that are so impressive, they inspired countless customers to stop everything they were doing and pen a review or add a four- or five-star rating to let the world know that purchase is worth your time.

On this list, you'll find everything from microfiber bed sheets that won't break the bank to yoga pants with pockets (and more than 6,000 reviews) to elderberry gummy vitamins that reviewers swear by for keeping colds and flu at bay.

Whether you're searching for a top-notch water flosser, ankle weights, or the strongest cup of coffee you can possibly find, this list has them all — and their ratings prove they are the best of the best.

1 A Dash Cam That Takes Clear Videos And Images In Your Car Apeman Dash Cam $45 Amazon See on Amazon This car dash cam takes crystal clear videos and images while you're driving — and can save you a ton of headaches if you should ever be involved in an accident. It has a 3-inch large LCD screen, a wide angle lens, parking monitoring, and super night vision. It's also incredibly easy to install in your car.

2 This Portable Induction Cooktop That Can Whip Up Meals On The Go Secura Duxtop Portable Cooktop Burner $49 Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you go, as long as you have access to an outlet, you can plug in this portable cooktop burner and use it to cook a variety of meals — anything from pasta to steak will turn out perfect. The burner features 10 temperature ranges from 140 to 460 degrees, a digital control panel, and an automatic shut-off function that turns off after 60 seconds if it doesn't detect cookware.

3 The Intensely Hydrating Foot Cream That Repairs Calluses O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream $9 Amazon See on Amazon A lot of foot creams are moisturizing and smell sweet, but this heavy duty cream is the one you want when you have major calluses and dry, cracked skin on your feet. Made with allantoin and glycerin, the thick lotion absorbs quickly, doesn't feel greasy — and works fast to heal and repair damaged and parched skin.

4 This Cult-Favorite Jacket That Comes In Several Colors Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $130 Amazon See on Amazon If you live in Manhattan, no doubt you've seen this trendy coat around — the warm, oversized down jacket is made from 90 percent white duck down and 10 percent feathers and features a roomy hood, six pockets, and side zippers. The water-resistant jacket comes in green, beige, black, gray, and navy.

5 The Best-Selling Book By Marie Kondo That Will Teach You About The Joys Of Tidying Up The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up $10 Amazon See on Amazon Best-selling author and organizational guru Marie Kondo is changing lives with her book and philosophy about the joys of decluttering your home and life to make room for what's truly important. One reviewer calls this purchase the best $10 ever spent and writes: "I probably discarded well over 100 bags of clutter in that 6 weeks."

6 This 12-Piece Pro Blender System With A Smoothie Cup NutriBullet Blender $57 Amazon See on Amazon Make healthy smoothies, shakes, soups, sauces, and more in this uber-popular NutriBullet blender, which comes with 12 pieces that include two short take-away cups, one long cup, and secure lids. One reviewer raves: "Not since the microwave has a kitchen appliance been such a life changer. I bought my first Nutribullet two years ago, and found it to be ALL THAT and a bag of kale." It has a 600-watt motor that breaks down the toughest of ingredients.

7 A Pet Treat Ball That Encourages Your Dog To Be Active & Playful Our Pets IQ Treat Ball, $12, Amazon $0 Amazon See on Amazon Encourage your dog to be active and healthy with the help of this pet treat ball, which you fill with treats and which then dispenses those treats slowly as your pooch plays and moves with the ball. The activity ball easily twists apart for cleaning and refills.

8 An All-Natural Hand Soap Made Without Harsh Chemicals Puracy Natural Liquid Hand Soap $20 Amazon See on Amazon All too many soaps are made with harmful and sensitizing chemicals like triclosan and sulfates — but not this natural hand soap, which has a plant-based formula and includes soothing aloe vera, vitamin E, and sea salt. This moisturizing soap gets it subtle and sweet fragrance from a blend of lavender and vanilla oils.

9 This Affordable Mini Skillet For One-Pan Wonder Meals Lodge Skillet $5 Amazon See on Amazon This super affordable miniature skillet is perfect for individual meals, desserts, or sides. The cast iron skillet measures 3.5 inches in diameter and has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil — so food will taste delicious and won't stick, either.

10 These Silky Soft Microfiber Bed Sheets That Won't Break The Bank Bare Home Microfiber Sheet Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend a fortune to own really comfortable bed sheets. This silky microfiber set is resistant to stains and wrinkles, hypoallergenic and ideal for anyone with allergies — and they come in eight mattress sizes and more than 25 colors. They're fade-resistant as well.

11 This Adjustable Ankle And Wrist Weight That Strengthens Your Muscles Nordic Lifting Ankle/Wrist Weights $20 Amazon See on Amazon Wrap this convenient 2-pound weight around your ankles or wrists and adjust it for the perfect fit. Instead of carrying cumbersome hand weights while you run, walk, or perform pilates and yoga, these soft, flexible, and easy-to-store weights conform to your body and help strengthen your muscles.

12 A Super Strength Hair Treatment For Damaged Strands Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $28 Amazon See on Amazon When used once a week, this conditioning hair treatment strengthens weakened strands and repairs hair that has been damaged by frequent colorings and over-processing. The wash-out treatment, which should be used before shampoo and conditioner, works by rebuilding the bonds in your hair to prevent breakage. One reviewer writes: "I am BLOWN AWAY by the results! It really does work. I won't lie and tell you my hair is back to it's normal state, but it is SIGNIFICANTLY improved. It is smoother, softer, and even has some of the weight back!"

13 The Gentle Water Flosser That Gets Rid Of Plaque & Food Particles Mospro Water Flosser $45 Amazon See on Amazon Dental floss will seem prehistoric when you change your ways and use this gentle water flosser instead. The portable, battery-operated flosser features three modes (normal, gentle, and pulse) and a 360-degree rotating nozzle to ensure it removes food particles and plaque from every tooth. It's also waterproof (if you want to use it in the shower), and helps promote gum health.

14 This Flexible Silicone Muffin Pan For Non-Stick Baking OvenArt Silicone Muffin Pat $12 Amazon See on Amazon This flexible silicone muffin pan guarantees you won't find yourself scraping cupcake crumbs from the pan. The non-stick, 12-cup pan is perfect for baking everything from muffins to egg cups and can be cleaned in your dishwasher. Once it's cooled down, it's easy to pop out the muffins with ease, too.

15 An Emergency Car Escape Tool That Breaks Windows And Slashes Seatbelts resqme The Original Keychain Car Escape Tool $12 Amazon See on Amazon This miraculous miniature car escape tool should be stored in every vehicle you own, just in case. In a pinch, it can break open your car window with a stainless steel spike, and it has a hidden razor blade that slices seat belts so that you can escape from your car in seconds.

16 The Most Comfy And Functional Pair Of Yoga Leggings With Pockets 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Pants (XS-XXL) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're always on the hunt for an amazing pair of comfortable yoga leggings, the search stops here. These nylon and spandex pants are moisture-wicking and feature pockets that are roomy enough to hold your phone. They have a high waist, and they come in 20 colors.

17 An Organizer That Keeps Food Cans Stacked And Orderly SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $22 Amazon See on Amazon Keep all of those random food cans from falling and tumbling all over your pantry with this smart stackable can rack organizer, which fits up to 36 cans or jars. No tools are required to assemble this organizer and it's available in chrome, bronze, or white.

18 This Hemp Oil Body Lotion That Heals Inflammation Hempz Pure Herbal Extract Body Moisturizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon The key ingredient in this moisturizing body lotion is 100 percent pure natural hemp seed oil, which reduces inflammation in the skin and provides hydration to parched skin. You won't find a single harsh chemical in this lotion, and it's rich in both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids — plus, vitamins A, C, and E.

19 These Practical Hooks So You Can Hang Bags On Your Car Seat Headrest ChiTronic Headrest Hanger Hooks $6 Amazon See on Amazon No need to throw your purse or grocery bags on the germ-filled seat or floor of your car anymore — these headrest hanger hooks are simple to install and can hold up to 18 pounds. Each set comes with two hooks and you can choose among four colors: black, ivory black, cream, or beige.

20 This Set Of Versatile Silicone Trivets That Can Be Used As Potholders Or Coasters Love This Kitchen Silicone Trivet Mats $12 Amazon See on Amazon Use these sturdy silicone trivet mats as potholders, spoon rests, coasters — and they can even help you open stubborn cans or jars. The dishwasher-safe mats are heat-resistant up to 442 degrees, and are offered in 10 mostly bright and fun colors.

21 A Mini Waffle Maker With A Non-Stick Surface That's Simple To Clean Dash Mini Maker: Mini Waffle Maker Machine $15 Amazon See on Amazon This mini waffle maker weighs just 1 pound and is a must if you love fluffy, fresh waffles, but it's also more versatile than you might think. Use it to cook paninis, hash browns, and more. It has a non-stick surface that's easy to wipe down, and it comes in nine colors.

22 The Therapeutic Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak For Healthier Feet Tea Tree Oil Therapeutic Foot Soak $14 Amazon See on Amazon This naturally antibacterial and therapeutic tea tree oil foot soak contains a blend of detoxing salts and essential oils that prevent and treat fungus and athlete's foot — all while soothing away aches and pains. Add it to your foot spa or tub any time your want to give your feet a thorough cleaning and an invigorating treatment.

23 This Bag Bungee That Keeps Two Suitcases Together & Moving As One Travelon Bag Bungee $13 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your luggage secure and moving as one solid unit with the help of this bag bungee, which attaches to two wheeled suitcases and keeps them upright and together. One reviewer says this cord is better than an extra pair of hands and adds: "At one point our pile got pretty huge with our personal carry-ons (small backpacks, duffels, totes, and sweatshirts) and it could handle it all no problem. nothing shifted or moved."

24 A Double-Tiered Steamer So You Can Cook Foods Separately Oster Double Tiered Food Steamer $22 Amazon See on Amazon A healthy steamed meal is yours — faster — with this double tiered food steamer. The steamer holds 5 quarts and features two separate compartments that let you cook foods like fish or meat separately from veggies or grains. And it has an automatic 60 second shut-off function, too.

25 These Colorful Resistance Bands In Weights That Range From 5 To 35 Pounds Tribe Resistance Bands Set $21 Amazon See on Amazon Hand weights are great and all, but they're also bulky and require storage space. This 11-piece set of resistance bands comes with five color-coded bands in varying levels of resistance (from 5 to 35 pounds) and handles, a door strap, and ankle straps. These bands will help you build muscle and stay healthy without needing to create an extra storage solution for all of those weights.

26 An Elderberry Gummy Vitamin That Keeps Colds And Flu Away Nature's Way Sambucus Elderberry Gummies $12 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your immune system strong and healthy with these gummy vitamins, which are made with European black elderberry extract, zinc, and vitamin C. One reviewer writes: "My family has two of these every morning and I know they are doing wonders for our immune systems." As always, talk to your doctor before you start new supplements.

27 A Rotating Pizza Oven That Cooks Foods Fast & Evenly Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven $44 Amazon See on Amazon Cook pizzas and other tasty treats fast and evenly so that every inch is cooked to perfection with this rotating oven, which plugs in and sits right on your counter. The oven cooks ingredients from the bottom, top, and sides — ensuring you won't end up with a half-burnt crust. And the helpful timer lets you know when your creation is complete.

28 This Protective Hand Cream That Heals Cracked Skin O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $7 Amazon See on Amazon Heal dry, cracked skin on your hands and protect them from the elements like wind and cold air with this nourishing hand cream. The cream contains a blend of water, paraffin, and glycerin to lock in moisture and create a barrier that keeps skin smooth and healthy. One reviewer raves: "I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on my hands, I could tell right then and there, this was something well beyond all of everything on the market that I have tried. Believe me or not, This stuff started working immediately."

29 The Rfid-Blocking Travel Wallet That Protects Your Identity Zoppen Rfid Blocking Wallet $12 Amazon See on Amazon Protect your passport, ID, and bank cards from theft with this smart RFID blocking wallet, which is made with RFID blocking shield material and comes in 35 colors. The wallet itself is as practical and functional as one can get, with a dedicated passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, four slots for cards and your ID, and even a pouch to fit your phone.

31 These Supportive Copper-Infused Foot Sleeves For Foot Pain Foots Love Compression Foot Sleeves $15 Amazon See on Amazon Wearing these copper-infused— which offer medium compression and arch support — will help ease pain associated with conditions like plantar fasciitis, but they're equally great at reducing discomfort after a long day spent on your feet. You can wear these wraps under or over socks, and they're especially supportive to wear while running or working out.

32 The Strongest Cup Of Coffee That Will Knock Your Socks Off Death Wish Ground Coffee $20 Amazon See on Amazon With a name like Death Wish Ground Coffee, you're getting exactly what you think: a potent cup of rich coffee that will knock your socks off (and wake you up, no matter how little sleep you got). Even better: this USDA-certified organic brew is made with fair trade beans. One reviewer jokes: "I'm sold. I bought this to keep me alert and focused at work. By my second cup I no longer needed a keyboard or mouse, as I was able to control my computer directly by thought."

33 This Flexible Heating Or Cooling Pad For Pain Relief Carex Bed Buddy Heat Pad and Cooling Neck Wrap $12 Amazon See on Amazon Microwave this heating pad for a few seconds, and its intensely soothing heat will last a long time, bringing your aching muscles and joints some much-needed relief and comfort. The flexible wrap, which is made from organic material and filled with flowers and herbs, is long enough to slip around your shoulders, and can also be chilled in the fridge for cooling therapy.

35 An Anti-Inflammatory Pain Relief Cream With Arnica Penetrex Inflammation Formulation $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you experience pain in your muscles or inflammation, this soothing pain relief cream will work fast and help you recover. The cream's key ingredients include arnica, MSM, and vitamin B6, and reviewers say it can help relieve pain associated with everything from carpal tunnel to a tough workout.

36 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Wet Hair Super Fast Aquis Hair Towel $21 Amazon See on Amazon If you're still wrapping your wet hair in an ordinary towel, you could be contributing to more frizz and static. This microfiber hair towel has the opposite effect: it soaks up excess moisture faster than cotton towels, which means you can spend less time sitting under a hot hair dryer. The towel comes in eight colors and is especially helpful if you have curly, thin, or delicate hair — because it also helps to prevent breakage.

37 The Powerful Vitamin C Serum That Fights Free Radicals Amara Beauty Vitamin C Serum $18 Amazon See on Amazon With a whopping 20 percent of vitamin C, this powerful vitamin C serum, which also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, fights damaging free radicals and keeps your complexion clear and bright. It's a totally vegan formula that is free of dyes, fragrances, and parabens.

38 A Classic Coffee Percolator That Brews Up To 6 Cups Presto Coffee Percolator $25 Amazon See on Amazon This plug-in percolator brews 2 to 6 cups of coffee and has an automatic warming function that keeps it the perfect temperature for hours. It's made from quality stainless steel and one reviewer writes: "This pot has consistently delivered the best tasting coffee - better than all restaurants we frequent, better than friends and family's coffee... just awesomely, amazingly good."

39 An Activated Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste For A Naturally Brighter Smile FineVine Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $11 Amazon See on Amazon Brighten and whiten your smile naturally with this charcoal toothpaste, a vegan product made with ingredients like activated coconut charcoal, baking soda, and breath-freshening coconut oil. The toothpaste removes stains and strengthens gums without the use of any chemicals and it comes in two flavors: peppermint or spearmint.

40 This Shaker Cup That Makes Fuss-Free Smoothies & Shakes BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle $10 Amazon See on Amazon You can put your blender away — because the BlenderBottle provides a mess-free way to whip up healthy smoothies and shakes without the need to wash a bunch of attachments. The 28-ounce cup comes with a stainless steel shaker ball that cuts through ingredients like protein powders. It has a leak-proof lid and comes in 28 colors.

41 The Hilariously Fun Card Game For Kitten Lovers Exploding Kittens $20 Amazon See on Amazon Gather two to five players (ideally players who love cats) and play this amazingly fun adult card game, which holds the distinction of being the most funded game in Kickstarter history. The object of this strategic game is to avoid drawing the "exploding kitten" card from the pile — but there are plenty of other twists and turns along the way.

42 A Convenient Yoga Mat With A Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat With Carrying Strap $11 Amazon See on Amazon The simple addition of a carrying strap makes this yoga mat one of the most convenient purchases for yoga enthusiasts. The mat itself is excellent quality: thick, with double-sided non-slip surfaces. It wipes clean like a dream and comes in seven colors, including blue, grey, and pink.

43 This Two-Port Car Charger So You Can Charge Two Devices At Once Anker Car Charger $12 Amazon See on Amazon Charge your devices fast while you're driving with this two-port car charger, which is compact, but powerful. It can charge any device — from your phone to your laptop — and reviewers are amazed by how fast it works.

44 The High-Tech Laser Level For Perfect Precision When You Hang Pictures Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level $11 Amazon See on Amazon Use this multi-purpose laser level when you're hanging pictures and you'll have a perfect wall in no time. The high-tech gadget combines a tape measure, leveling bubble, and laser level to ensure precision and perfection every time.

45 A Non-Slip Mat For Your Kitchen That Stays In Place Gorilla Grip Mat $36 Amazon See on Amazon A mat that slips and slides beneath your feet is just plain dangerous (and incredibly annoying). And that's why this non-slip mat is a cut above the rest, with more than 1,400 mostly glowing reviews. This thick 3/4-inch mat is made with supportive, quality foam — and it comes in three sizes and six colors.

46 This Time-Saving Food Processor That Comes With A Bowl Scraper Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Chopper $45 Amazon See on Amazon Saving time is the name of the game when you're prepping meals — and this food processor and chopper is the gadget that will accomplish that feat. With a 10-cup bowl and two attachments that slice, shred, chop, and puree, you'll be able to whip any veggie, fruit, or other ingredient into shape in no time. And its bowl scraper attachment — which ensures you don't leave anything behind in the bowl — is the cherry on top.

47 A Mesh Cooling Sports Towel To Wear During And After Workouts Alfamo Cooling Towel $7 Amazon See on Amazon Wear this cooling towel as a wrap or bandana during and after workouts and it will stay chilled for up to three hours, providing total relief when you start to sweat. The breathable mesh towel is soft, folds into a small pouch, and comes with a carabiner hook. It comes in four sizes (extra-small to extra-large) and 17 fun colors.

48 The Hygienic Way To Pack Your Shoes For Trips Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags $12 See on Amazon Don't even think about packing your germ-ridden sneakers and shoes alongside clean clothing — these travel shoe bags are the hygienic solution that puts an end to that bad habit. This pack of four travel shoe bags come in different sizes to suit different shoes, and each one zippers fully around and is made with waterproof fabric.