6 Meditations For Mercury Retrograde Fall 2019 To Help You Avoid Stressing Out

Expect a whole lot of terrifying things to happen this Halloween: not only are we in the midst of intense and emotional Scorpio season, but the last Mercury retrograde of 2019 will also begin on Oct. 31. This can seem pretty scary to those who know what Mercury retrograde entails. As the planet goes retrograde, all of the things it rules over — communication, technology, etc. — will go a little haywire. And, since this retrograde is also happening in the sign of Scorpio, everything that Scorpio rules, like love and money, will be doubly affected. Cool, right? Mercury retrograde can be full of chaotic energy, which is why you need to put effort into remaining calm - and that's where meditating comes in. There are meditations that are perfect for Mercury retrograde you should absolutely try out.

But wait! Don't think, "I've never meditated before and I have no idea what I'm doing, so this won't work for me." It's OK! You don't need to be a meditation expert in order to use the practice to your advantage. You don't need any fancy tools, either. Simply go to a place that leaves you feeling calm and relaxed, and play one of the below YouTube videos. They're free and easy to follow along, and there's something for everyone. If you know how to meditate already and simply need calming music for your background noise, that's here. If you feel clueless and need a helping hand, there are guided meditations that will make you see just how easy it can be.

Listen, Mercury retrograde can be tough. The planet is in control of communication and tech, and during the retrograde period, things can feel wonky and out of sorts. You might take things the wrong way, you'll feel discouraged against making big decisions, and you may find yourself dealing with lots of travel delays.

But it's not all bad: Mercury retrograde can be a great time to reflect on your past and how to move forward in the future. And with this retrograde period in the sign of Scorpio, you'll find yourself feeling more intuitive and connected with your feelings than ever before. That's a nice combination and can really open your eyes.

And meditation can help with that as well. Here are a few to try out during this Mercury retrograde period:

1. Mercury Retrograde Healing healii on YouTube Remember, Mercury retrograde is a time of reflection, which means your head is going to feel stuck in the past at times. That means that you may be thinking of some not-so-great memories. That's where this soothing music comes in: it's ideal for a healing meditation session.

2. Release Heavy Emotions Blissful Audrey on YouTube All that reflection can bring up some negative energy, and you don't need that on your shoulders. Use this guided meditation to help you relieve that energy and open up your mind to something new and more positive. It's less than 10 minutes long, which means you'll have plenty of time to do this even before work in the morning.

3. Mercury Retrograde Grounding and Clearing Guided Meditation The Three Gates on YouTube This guided meditation will help you feel more grounded, which could be important during this Mercury retrograde, since it may make you feel really, really emotional. It's a great way to clear your head and leave room for other things.

4. Scorpio Inspired Meditation Om Shaanti Meditation on YouTube This Mercury retrograde is happening during Scorpio season, which means you're going to feel all the Scorpio vibes: intense emotions, feeling really intuitive, and stepping into your more sexual and mysterious side. Use this meditation to get you through all of that.

5. Deep Heart Healing Meditation Ascension Help on YouTube This guided meditation is full of positive affirmations and a soothing tone to set to help you heal and get through anything negative. It's perfect for the energy surrounding Mercury retrograde.