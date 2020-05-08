One of the harsh realities of falling for someone online is that you'll never really know what your connection will be like until you meet in person. If you're lucky, you'll come out of quarantine with a cute love story worthy of a Netflix rom-com. But if you're one of the zodiac couples whose online chemistry doesn't work in real life, your love story could be over before it got a chance to really begin.

It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of meeting someone you finally connect with, especially when you're self-isolating. There are even zodiac signs who'll fall for someone after just one Zoom date. However, just because someone's good with words over text, doesn't mean they'll be good at communication in person. You can even exchange really hot sexts with someone for a couple of weeks, only to find that you're not as attracted to them in person as you thought you'd be.

It's not all bad, though. If anything, it can be hard to find someone you have good chemistry with online. But if you're any of the zodiac couples below, making things work offline may be a bit of a challenge. So, here are the zodiac couples whose online chemistry doesn't translate in person, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) + Libra (September 23 - October 22) Opposite signs tend to attract. But as Leslie Hale, astrologer for Keen, tells Bustle, this pair of opposite signs might struggle to make things work offline. Libra likes to flirt, tease, and play coy, which can come off as too wishy-washy for an Aries who likes to know where they stand. Aries isn't known for being patient, and they're not going to waste their time waiting around for someone who isn't clear about what they want. At the same time, Libras may find Aries to be a bit pushy. The attraction between them will fade when they realize they're just too different.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) + Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) As an Air sign, Aquarius loves getting to know people through conversation and exchanging ideas, so they can get very excited about someone if there's online chemistry. According to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, Taurus is intriguing to Aquarius from afar. "They make an aspect in astrology called a square, which, although challenging, also offers exciting tension," she says. However, making a relationship work can be challenging as they're both Fixed signs, which means they're extra stubborn. "Taurus also favors a very sensual approach IRL, whereas Aquarius tends to favor a cooler more intellectual approach and is not as warm-bodied as the bull," Monahan says. So, the initial excitement they felt online can quickly fade once they actually meet up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) + Cancer (June 21 - July 22) When two Cancers meet, it can appear to be a match made in heaven since they're both sensitive, emotional, and interested in security. While they may find a connection online, the physical chemistry may be lacking since they're too much alike. "They may be able to read each other’s minds and know what the other is thinking, but this romance can fizzle out due to boredom in the bedroom, and too many emotional ups and downs at the same time," Hale says. Instead, a better match would be another Water sign like Scorpio, who's just different enough that it'll never be boring.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) + Libra (September 23 - October 22) Online chemistry can run high for these two, and it can actually make a very passionate match. According to Monahan, Libra appreciates Leo's warm-blooded, warm-hearted approach, and there's a lot of open sexual and emotional expressiveness between them. "As long as they shower each other with compliments online and boost the other's ego, it works well," she says. However, things will start to go wrong in person when they both realize that each of them wants to be the "shining star." Unless they can both share the limelight, they're going to try to one-up each other and act like rivals more than romantic interests.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) + Pisces (February 19 - March 20) These two Water signs can find an emotional connection with others online, but don't have much physical chemistry. According to Hale, Scorpio is a sign that oozes sexuality and passion, while Pisces is more of a dreamy romantic. When they make their online relationship physical, they might not be on the same page about sex. A Scorpio's intensity might even be a little too much for Pisces. Scorpio is also a Fixed sign, while Pisces is a Mutable sign, which represents changeability. Long-term, it wouldn't be the best match for either of them.