3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Fall In Love After Just One Zoom Date

Although virtual first dates are becoming the norm, the idea of falling for someone you've never been in the same room with may seem like a stretch for a practical earth sign. But getting butterflies over someone you've never met in person before is possible for water signs, like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. In fact, these three zodiac signs will likely fall in love after just one Zoom date.

If you are trying to meet new people while social distancing, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle that it's a great time for every sign to virtually get out there and make new connections. "Venus has just got into Gemini and will be here for a whopping four months," Monahan says. "As Gemini is an air sign, it favors any kind of communication and especially the internet, so having Venus in this position means we'll be connecting more than ever and forging bonds."

Everyone falls in love at their own time. An earth sign like Taurus needs to feel that physical pull towards someone in order to feel like it's worth exploring a deeper connection, while a down-to-earth Virgo tends to go into online dating with a "need to see it to believe it" attitude. So, even if they happen to meet someone new right now, they'd be hesitant to say they're falling in love. But these three zodiac signs tend to be less skeptical, and are most likely to fall in love after just one Zoom date.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancers don't even need to go on a Zoom date to feel like they've found "The One." This sign can fall for someone after exchanging a few messages. Cancers have a very psychic-like intuition, and date with the intention of meeting their soulmate. When they meet someone they feel a connection to, they can be idealistic and have a tendency to fantasize about the future with that person. According to Monahan, they can get very emotional and attached to a new "relationship" before anything has even happened.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You wouldn't initially think of Scorpio as a sign that would fall in love after just one virtual date since they're very sexual signs and typically need a strong physical connection with someone before they can emotionally connect. However, Monahan says this scorpion tend to go with their gut. If they get the feeling they've met someone special, they'll allow themselves to explore those feelings.