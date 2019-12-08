6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Try New Things In Bed

Being with a partner who's sexually adventurous and willing to try new things in bed will open up your sex life to a world of all kinds of different possibilities. If you're with a Cancer, SKYN Condoms 2019 Sex & Intimacy Survey found that you're in luck. Nearly 80% of Cancers say they're most likely to be adventurous with locations, and 70% say they would like to bring more kink and fantasy into their sex lives. But according to astrologers, Cancers aren't the only signs willing to explore new things in the bedroom.

When you think of sex and astrology, chances are Scorpio comes to mind. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle, in astrology Scorpio rules the eighth house, which is all about sex, death, and the occult. So you might be surprised to find that trying new things in bed isn't really what a Scorpio does. "Scorpios always gets labelled the most sex fixated," Monahan tells Bustle. "But the most sexually adventurous are surprisingly some Earth signs (Virgo and Taurus)."

But while these signs like to keep things interesting, all zodiac signs can change things up if they really want to. So here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to try new things in bed, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries folks stay in shape for sex, period," Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, a relationship astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle. "They're open to exploring all the sexual variations in the Kama Sutra, and because of this, they want to make sure their bodies have the stamina to explore that with you." This is what makes them one of the most sexually adventurous zodiac signs. According to Dove, Aries is the sign who buys furniture for sex, creates their home for sexual encounters, and is ready to bring in a partner whenever they want. They have the mindset that life is short and we only have one body. So why not use it to explore the absolute limits of sexual bliss? "Exploring intimacy with a partner is the ultimate pleasure," Dove says.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is a sign that's all about sensuality and pleasure. They're always interested in having a good time, and nothing gives them more happiness than being able to please and take care of their partner. They may not be the ones to initiate new things, but they'll be more than willing to try something at least once if their partner asks. "If you are willing to receive decadent food while lounging around having your feet rubbed and watching a movie, Taurus Sun signs are the queens and kings of treating you like royalty," Dove says. "And they will take you to the heart of mother earth through sex."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "If a Gemini knows you're interested and they’ve made a connection with you through conversation, there're no turning back from the amount of sexual variability they're willing to explore with you," Dove says. Unlike Taurus who gets turned on by touch, or Aries who just runs on desire, Geminis need to be intellectually stimulated in order to get turned on to trying something new. They have to be curious about it. But once they're interested in something, they'll be willing to try it in the bedroom just to see what it's all about. According to Dove, they're also the gymnasts of the zodiac. "These are folks who purchase special furniture and bolsters for sex," she says.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) While Virgo's earthy nature makes it seem like they'd be interested in more conventional sex, Monahan says that's not entirely true. "Virgo is the most deeply and naturally sexual of all the horoscope signs," she says. "They embody enjoyment beyond the pleasure principle, and contrary to the cliché, they are not averse to getting their kink on and are a great mix of the cerebral and earthiness." For them, it's not just about finding new locations or toys to test out. It's all about taking a simple position like missionary and finding little tweaks to make it even more pleasurable. They're very open in bed and are willing to listen. "Slowing down and thinking a little out of the box can make sensuality even more inviting," Monahan says.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Similar to Taurus, Aquarians are always wondering how to please their partners. According to Dove, they're the "loving eccentrics" of the zodiac. "Going about their day, they'll wonder about what it’s like to have sex in all kinds of places and ways, everything from phone sex to BDSM to outdoor sex to underwater," Dove says. "These are the latex sex lovers and erotic costume wearers. Aquarius are the more fringe sexual explorers of the zodiac." They're known for their creativity. If they're really interested in you, they'll be sure to find unique and fun ways for you to enjoy sex together. It's sure to be a memorable experience.