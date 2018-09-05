The 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Experimental In Bed

Having good sex doesn't require a partner with a specific zodiac sign. But if you're looking for something particularly out-of-the-box, however, there are some signs that may be more inclined towards experimentation. These most sexually adventurous zodiac signs are likely open to new things, and definitely won't be boring in bed.

Sexual experimentation as an extreme may not be for everyone, but having even a little bit of an interest in expanding your horizons sexually can be a really good thing. Whether you're looking to explore a kink, feel more pleasure, or give more to your partner, getting experimental in bed can help you explore things you otherwise may not have considered.

Matching up, whether romantically or just sexually, with one of these signs, might increase your chances of having a partner who is equally interested in exploration. Of course, always make sure you talk about what you want to play around with beforehand, and make sure your consent follows the F.R.I.E.S acronym: freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific. With that in mind, however, find a person who you're compatible with, and go at it. Your next best night of sex might be written in the stars.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are the most experimental in bed, according to astrologers.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Having a Gemini as a sexual partner can be great because you'll be able to explore different aspects of their personality with them. "The duality of Gemini allows them to be good and bad at the same time, which makes the twins enjoy pushing the envelope, especially when it comes to sex," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Geminis will always try anything once — or twice!" So if your Gemini partner feels in touch with this aspect of their sun sign, you have a shot at some really fun exploration with them.

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle A Scorpio partner brings much of their strong-willed personality into the bedroom, opening up the scenario to experimentation that feels exciting to them. "Scorpios are frisky and lusty, opting to experiment in the bedroom (as well as out of the bedroom)," Stardust says. "Their passionate energy adds spice to any endeavor, especially between the sheets. Exploring their partners' desires calms their rapturous and lusty loins." If you're interested in having desires satiated and exploring sex as a means of release, a Scorpio partner might be the right one for you.

3 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Always the big-thinker, Aquariuses enjoy sexual experimentation as part of a deeper process of exploration. "Aquariuses love to think outside the box," Stardust explains. "Their original thought transcends into the bedroom as well. The Aquarius lover is always on the lookout to find new and inventive ways to melt with their partner between the sheets, or alone, with their favorite partner of all — themselves." With an Aquarius partner, you might find out about sex moves they've read about, or fantasies they've had in dreams. Whatever idea gets in their head, a typical Aquarius is ready to explore.