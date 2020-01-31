Bustle

7 New Beauty Products Out This Week, Including Neutrogena's Turmeric-Infused Skincare Line

By Rebecca Fearn
Neutrogena

We're already all the way through January, and while many of us will be happy to see the dull and dreary month go, it's also pretty alarming how quickly the first four weeks of the year have passed us by. As ever, the world of beauty has been lifting our spirits all throughout what is arguably the most boring month of the year, and shows no signs of slowing down. February is set to be hot, hot, hot with new beauty releases, and these seven new beauty products out this week are a perfect taster.

First up and perhaps most notably is Neutrogena's new skincare range, which utilises new wonder ingredient turmeric, which has many complexion benefits. Everything is super affordable, and allows you to try turmeric skincare on a budget.

That's pretty much it for skin, but in makeup, there's some gorgeous neutral hues to get excited about. Charlotte Tilbury's extended Pillow Talk range has finally dropped, and Nails Inc has just released a lovely four-piece set of tonal nail polishes. It Cosmetics has also launched one of their most coveted products of the year: their Valentine's Day-themed complexion brush, which is always in high demand.

To finish the list off, Bum Bum Cream creators Sol De Janeiro have now launched a hair care line, so you can add an exotic touch to your locks as well as your body. In addition, there's a new line by one of your favourite fashion brands, and an exciting overnight serum from carbon Theory.

Keep reading to find out more about the coolest new products.

Love Is The Foundation Brush
£36
|
It Cosmetics
Every year, It Cosmetics releases a limited edition complexion brush for Valentine's Day, and this year it's cuter than ever. With a tapered shape and flat top, it makes for flawless foundation application.
Neutrogena Clear & Soothe Mousse Cleanser
£3.99
|
Boots
Turmeric is known for its skin-healing properties, and Neutrogena's new Clear & Soothe range harnesses its power to soothe stressed out skin. It's great for those who are acne-prone, and also in the range is a moisturiser, mist, and micellar water.
Nails Inc Keep It Tonal
£22
|
Nails Inc
Neutrals are always on trend, and suit every skin tone. This lovely set from Nails Inc is a great starting point if you want to extend your neutral collection, and is super affordable too.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Strengthening & Smoothing Shampoo
£22
|
Space NK
We all love Sol De Janeiro's infamous Bum Bum Cream, and now the brand has extended to also include hair care. It is infused with plant based keratin microbeads, and a patented technology to smooth hair and help to strengthen bonds.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Of Pops in Pillow Talk Intense
£42
|
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury's extended Pillow Talk range has finally dropped, which caters to more skin tones and occasions. My fave is this deeper, more intense palette, but shop the full range for lipsticks, liners, and more shadows.
Athenss Illuminating Highlighter Powder
£32
|
Ted Baker
Fashion brand Ted Baker is the latest to dip its toe into the world of makeup. This new line consists of everything from eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks, and my pick is this gorgeous powder highlighter.
Carbon Theory Overnight Detox Serum
£14
|
Boots
This new affordable serum contains Charcoal, Tea Tree Oil and Vitamin E, and works overnight to target dehydration, as well as helping to prevent and treat breakouts like a dream.