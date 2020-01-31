We're already all the way through January, and while many of us will be happy to see the dull and dreary month go, it's also pretty alarming how quickly the first four weeks of the year have passed us by. As ever, the world of beauty has been lifting our spirits all throughout what is arguably the most boring month of the year, and shows no signs of slowing down. February is set to be hot, hot, hot with new beauty releases, and these seven new beauty products out this week are a perfect taster.

First up and perhaps most notably is Neutrogena's new skincare range, which utilises new wonder ingredient turmeric, which has many complexion benefits. Everything is super affordable, and allows you to try turmeric skincare on a budget.

That's pretty much it for skin, but in makeup, there's some gorgeous neutral hues to get excited about. Charlotte Tilbury's extended Pillow Talk range has finally dropped, and Nails Inc has just released a lovely four-piece set of tonal nail polishes. It Cosmetics has also launched one of their most coveted products of the year: their Valentine's Day-themed complexion brush, which is always in high demand.

To finish the list off, Bum Bum Cream creators Sol De Janeiro have now launched a hair care line, so you can add an exotic touch to your locks as well as your body. In addition, there's a new line by one of your favourite fashion brands, and an exciting overnight serum from carbon Theory.

Keep reading to find out more about the coolest new products.