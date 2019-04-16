One of the first podcasts to truly take the world by storm was undoubtedly Serial, an investigative crime series looking into the death of a Baltimore teen. Since then, true crime podcasts have become increasingly popular, including podcasts that focus on UK true crime.

Our interest in podcasts has blown up in recent years, with Ofcom stating that podcast listening has from 3.2 million in 2013 to 5.9 million in 2018.

The success of podcasts like Serial has led to an increased interest in the true crime genre. From Netflix documentaries like Making A Murder and Abducted In Plain Sight to the BBC's Life On Death Row, audiences are clearly gripped by real-life crimes.

If you want to find out more about the criminal justice system, analyse the motives of murderers, or just listen to some incredible storytelling, but don't have the time for a TV marathon, then podcasts are the perfect option. Pop in your earphones during your commute or while cleaning the house, and off you go.

These seven podcasts focus on crimes that have taken place in the UK, from a murder on a Scottish family's doorstep to one of the most famous missing person cases in UK history. These shows are sure to have you totally engrossed, a little terrified, and completely astounded.

Time to start downloading.

1. 'What Happened to Annie?' From Sky News What Happened To Annie, is a five part series investigating the circumstances around the death of Annie Borjesson — a Swedish woman found dead on Prestwick Beach in 2005. The Scottish authorities deemed suicide the most likely cause of death, but her family believe she was murdered and have spent the past 14 years trying to discover what really happened to her.

2. 'Seeing Red' Seeing Red Now on its third series, Seeing Red explores stories of murders, heists, and scams with hosts Mark and Bethan at the helm. Tune in to hear about a brutal double murder in New Cross and learn more about the tragic Dunblane Massacre.

3. 'The Outlines' The Outlines Podcast focuses on unsolved murders and disappearances in the UK. Each season explores real-life cases that have taken place in a particular UK county. Previous series have looked at crimes in Essex, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

4. Redhanded After meeting at a party and discovering their joint love of true crime, Suruthi and Hannah launched their podcast Redhanded. They cover everything from headline-grabbing murder cases to the paranormal.

5.The Doorstep Murder The Doorstep Murder, is a six-part podcast that looks into the untimely death of Alistair Wilson, which is said to be "one of Scotland's most baffling unsolved cases." Presented by Fiona Walker, it follows the murder of the father of two, who was gunned down on his doorstep back in 2014 in the highland town of Nairn.

6. Nolan True Crime Presented by Stephen Nolan and Vinny Hurrell, BBC's Nolan True Crime investigates cases from Northern Ireland and beyond. In it, the hosts speak to family and friends of the victims in the hopes of shining new light on these cases.