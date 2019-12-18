Christmas is hurtling towards us. It's a time stuffed full of merriment, family time, and presents, but once all the crackers have been pulled, all the mines pies eaten, and all the squabbles are over and done with, you might find yourself with a lot of extra time on your hands. It’s the perfect opportunity to get stuck in to some books for the festive period — especially between that extra quiet period between Boxing Day and New Years Eve when everyone forgets what day of the week it is.

There have been some truly incredible books out this year, including those of shared Booker Prize winners Bernardine Evaristo, the first black woman to win the award, and Margaret Atwood. And in 2019, Malorie Blackman and Philip Pullman added to their iconic children’s fiction sagas, plus there were some wonderful breakout authors like Candice Carty Williams with her first novel Queenie.

So, whether you’re bored with turkey roasts and are looking for a new cookbook, or you're in need of a crime thriller to keep you on your toes, or simply want to get lost in a magical world, here is a list of books to get stuck into during the festive period:

1. No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference — Greta Thunberg No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference £2.97 | Amazon Why not use the time over Christmas to think about how to save the planet? This book from young climate action activist Greta Thunberg will help you do just that. It collects Thunberg’s speeches together in one volume, and now there’s an illustrated version just in time for Christmas.

2. Book Of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth — Philip Pullman The Secret Commonwealth: The Book of Dust Vol Two £10 | The Book Depository With His Dark Materials taking a primetime Sunday night slot on the Beeb, why not dive back into Philip Pullman's universe? The Book of Dust trilogy takes place before, during and, after the original trilogy. In the second book, Lyra is now a 20 year-old undergraduate out on more adventures.

3. An American Marriage — Tayari Jones An American Marriage £6.17 | Wordery Winner of the 2019 Women's Prize for Fiction, and an Oprah’s Book Club pick, An American Marriage follows the impact of a miscarriage of justice on a relationship after a man ends up going to prison for 12 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

4. Dishoom — Kavi Thakrar, Naved Nasir, and Shamil Thakrar Dishoom £18.20 | WH Smith If you’ve ever been past a Dishoom restaurant in London, you’ll most likely see a long queue whipping around the corner, understandably because their authentic Irani-indian cuisine is truly delicious. Now you can dodge the queue and cook up a storm at home with over mouthwatering Dishoom 100 recipes to choose from.

5. My Sister, The Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite My Sister, The Serial Killer £6.99 | Waterstones Stick your nose into the Sunday Times Bestseller list's most hilarious crime fiction. As the name alludes, one woman finds out her sister has actually been killing her boyfriends and is onto her next victim. But will she tell the police? Or will she put family first?

6. Ordinary People — Diana Evans Ordinary People £6.23 | Amazon Set in London, Ordinary People follows the lives of two couples as they navigate parenthood, sex and grief, friendship, and ageing.