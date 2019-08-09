Of all planetary retrograde cycles, Uranus is one of the most positive. The seventh planet from the sun turns retrograde Aug. 11, 2019 and continues its backspin until Jan. 10, 2020. If you want to manifest your dreams, there are some crystals you can use for Uranus retrograde 2019 to help you get the most out of this transformative time.

"Uranus is the planet of change, revolution, and freedom. It is the breaker of chains, the crusher of walls, the renegade that wants to dismantle tried and true traditions in order to birth a new way forward. It’s a rebel, but it has a cause to keep lifting humanity higher," Astrologer Tanaaz Chubb wrote on her website Forever Conscious.

While this might sound dramatic, because it happens over a period of five months, the changes will be slow and subtle. Uranus retrograde will encourage you to return to you. What do you want? How can you get it? Are you being true to yourself? These are some of the questions you'll want to contemplate during the next five months. And using crystals can help you focus your energy and manifest your dreams (you can even use them on your body with crystal-infused healing self-care products).

If you're new to using crystals, Energy Muse has a crystal crash course guide you can download to get started. Once you feel comfortable, consider using these crystals to harness the energy of Uranus retrograde 2019.

1. Clear Quartz Energy Muse Clear quartz is a crystal everyone should have. I have one that I made into a necklace, and I never leave home without it. According to Energy Muse, clear quartz can be used to manifest your intentions, which makes it a must during Uranus retrograde 2019.

2. Nuummite Crystal Earth Spirit According to the website Crystal Earth Spirit, nuummite is known as the sorcerer's stone. It helps you develop inner strength to support an introspective journey. It also wards off negative energy, which makes it an ideal addition to your Uranus retrograde 2019 crystal toolkit.

3. Celestite Energy Muse Any kind of change can be scary. And because Uranus retrograde is a time of change, it's always good to have a friend by your side. When you hold your celestite crystal, you'll feel calm and soothed, just like you're being wrapped in a loving embrace from the universe. Energy Muse calls is "your daily antidepressant."

5. Citrine Crystal Earth Spirit Transformation can be tiring, and during Uranus retrograde you're going to have to constantly refill your well. This is where citrine comes in handy. According to Crystal Earth Spirit, citrine is equal parts revitalizing and cleansing. It detoxifies you both physically and emotionally while also attracting abundance and prosperity.

6. Hematite Energy Muse While Uranus retrograde is all about positive transformation, that doesn't mean it won't be confusing and challenging. There are times where you're going to feel out out of control. Use your hematite stone to stay grounded and bring yourself back to center.